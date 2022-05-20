Ready for the wind to stop blowing

I have read stories about the effect of the wind on our pioneer women, as they endured the daily routine of six children and a sod hut. These stories portray the day after day winds, mostly from the south and southeast, blowing across the native grasses. Researchers indicate these winds had a negative impact not only because of the incessant sound but also because of the constant motion of the grasses.

I realize that living conditions in 2022 are not even close to those experienced by those who settled this country, including the impact of weather and wind. Regardless, I’m becoming a bit tired of the wind blowing. It’s not that I’m outdoors all day sorting, feeding and weighing. In fact, for the most part, my longest uninterrupted period of being with nature is my four times each week, 35-minute walk. It’s just that for reasons I can’t explain, other than old age, the non-stop, high-velocity winds are wearing a bit thin.

It reminds me of the old story about the tourist who was filling up with gas in a station along the Interstate in central South Dakota. Alongside him was an old cowboy, greasy gloves, worn out boots and faded hat. “I’m curious”, he asked the cowboy, “does the wind always blow like this around here?”

The old fellow thought for a few seconds and replied, “Nah, sometimes it comes out of the north.”

I can’t begin to imagine what it must be like for the folks who keep us fed and are waiting for a rain. They head outside in the morning and are, for the most part, outside until evening. When the dirt flies from a construction site in Sioux Falls, it is annoying. When the dirt flies from a field or feedlot it can mean success or failure, especially if it continues for a period of time.

The wind was always the single most important weather factor during my many years at the Stockyards. A temperature of zero, especially if the sun was shining, was really not all that bad. However, add to the conditions a 20 mph wind out of the northwest and it made for an awfully long day.

Conversely, even if the breeze out of the south was “hot”, it was a huge weather mitigator during a 95-degree day with above normal humidity. We still dealt with the threat of overheated cattle and yes, workers, but the breeze/wind made a huge difference. The worst day I remember for death loss due to heat and humidity involved the deathly still lack of a breeze. Add to that the fact that we were dealing with a very old watering system, which simply could not keep up with the demand that day, suffice it to say, it was a long, devastating and certainly memorable day.

Wind was a way of life in the 1940’s and early 50’s, especially in those parts of South Dakota in which trees were a rarity. We have photos of the place where I grew up and other than a feeble cottonwood or two, which Dad had transplanted, there are simply no trees. Absolutely nothing to break the wind and the wind was known to blow, oftentimes with a vengeance.

Along came shelterbelts and unless you lived without them and then with that luxury, it’s difficult to explain the difference in wind velocity, especially when those winds came from the northwest. I have written before about the childlike care that my Dad insisted upon in tending to those trees. Watering, hoeing or pulling a small chisel (duck-foot) behind the Fordson tractor were all done in the most effective manner possible and always remembering that the boss would invariably check your work.

As I write this, there is just over two inches of rain in my gauge. Let’s hope that it is spread widely across the region, especially on those farms and ranches most in need and that it is but the beginning. Conversely, and this is often the situation with rains, there are areas in our region who have been deluged. Obviously, good for the grass and dugouts but more than a hindrance to planting. If this is the proverbial change in weather patterns, who knows, the wind might even go down!

As long as I’m on the topic of rains, when a person lives in a city such as I do, other than problems with water and sewer, a drought means my lawn doesn’t grow. That “problem” pales immensely when compared to the status of a grain, grass or alfalfa stand. As an aside, I still bristle during my walks to observe the number of automatic water systems on lawns and businesses, which are pouring water down the gutter following a nice rain.

All of us at the Neighbor, extend a heartfelt congratulations to our region’s high school and college graduates, their families and all of you who teach. To reach this goal following the past two plus years of Covid related problems for education is, to say the least, remarkable.

Finally, a shout out to Editor Janelle and family on the birth of a beautiful baby girl, Henrietta. You waited a bit longer than perhaps you had planned, but based upon the photos, well worth the wait.

Be extra safe in your hurried spring work and thanks for what you do.

Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.

