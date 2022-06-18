Returning to the place where the wind blows best

My high school classmates and I are in shock.

There is a reunion on the calendar this month that proves we graduated, well, let’s just round down to “more than 40 years ago.”

How can we be this old? In our heads we are still 25, or even just 17.

I chatted with a classmate a couple of years ago at his family’s shop in Webster, on a day Dad and I carried an air tank in for a refill. He remarked that as the years go by, those people with whom we spent our youth become ever more precious to us.

The classmate and I ran in different circles in school, but in a class of 72 graduates all the circles are Venn diagrams. There were farm kids and town kids, athletic teens and bookish types, woodshop stars and band performers, and they all overlapped.

In a smaller school you cannot be pigeonholed. You can be both a musician and a wrestler, promising Dad you will be home to do cattle chores right after practice.

I grew up with what amounted to 70-plus siblings, with all the shenanigans, rivalry, bickering, and love that happens in a family. My husband graduated in a class ten times the size of mine: 722, where it was impossible to know everyone. My children attended school in Virginia, with a revolving door of families moving in and out of the community. They lost track of their grade school friends, and they keep up with only small handful of high school buddies.

Meanwhile, I knew that the best friends I said goodbye to in the spring would return in the fall – if not to the next desk, at least to the next room. I still bump into them in Day County, where conversation always picks right up wherever we last left off.

There is something about being “known” that sets roots deep, that beckons a person to return, if only to catch up every few years over corn and ham and dinner rolls at the local supper club.

Of course, school years were not all rosy. Some kids had difficult home lives, which I did not understand until long into adulthood. I wish I had taken a class in empathy along with math or social studies.

I had few friends in seventh grade and there was a reason. I was competitive and standoffish. I also was a shy farm kid, taller than my classmates, a giraffe who had not figured out the nuances of how to be a friend. Thanks to steady parents, a social outlet in 4-H, and total escape from school once I got off the bus each day, I survived that year and grew up.

Bullying existed, but it could not reach as far as it does today, with social media, cell phones, embarrassing photos and cruel internet words making some young people’s lives miserable to the point of despair.

Thankfully, every schoolroom also has its young people who transcend middle- and high-school drama. They are friends with everyone. They are gifted and beautiful, not only on the outside, but also on the inside, where it counts.

Besides recognizing achievement, society should do a better job of lauding character in young people.

We remember being terrified of a couple of our elementary school teachers. In the old photos they looked like sweet young things in their early 30s, but they kept discipline in a way most helicopter parents would not tolerate nowadays.

The majority of our teachers, though, deserve much credit. It cannot be easy to live where everyone knows your business or where you are easily pegged an outsider. Our teachers personally knew our parents, cheered for us at games and concerts, and spent hours mentoring clubs and chaperoning field trips at the expense of their own family lives and leisure time. Our success was their goal, and they were interested in us as people. Their influence impacted us for life.

Those of us who grew up in one place and attended a small school - where everybody knew everyone -did not realize we had something special. It’s not how much of America grows up.

Later this month I will eat ham and corn and dinner rolls and catch up on the lives of people who, though scattered to the four winds, took a weekend to return home, where the wind blows best. We’ll laugh and reminisce. We’ll grieve our departed classmates and bemoan the living ones who couldn’t join us. We’ll talk about children and grandchildren and creaky joints.

Perhaps we will even embrace the fact we are not 17 anymore.

My observant classmate is right: The memories are precious; more so are the people with whom we share them.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.