SDFB Holds 105th Convention in Rapid City

stomprud-sdfb.jpg

Larry Stomprud of Mud Butte, South Dakota was announced as the winner of the Richard Kjerstad Friend of SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee during the 105th annual South Dakota Farm Bureau Convention. 

 Submitted photo

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held their 105th Annual Convention in Rapid City, Nov. 18-19, 2022. Agricultural policy discussions, election of board leadership and the creation of a new committee that will bridge the gap between farmers and consumers were part of the two-day event.

Jeffery Gatzke, of Hitchcock  was re-elected to a third term as vice president of SDFB.

Ron Krogstad of Baltic, Jerry Runia of Estelline, Scot Eisenbraun of Wall and Roger Hainy of Wessington Springs were all re-elected to the SDFB state board of directors.

John Piroutek of Milesville will represent student members on the SDFB board. Piroutek is a student at South Dakota State University.

Tyrel and Kassidy Eisenbraun of Wall were elected as the new chairs of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

Mark and Courtney Salvador of Sioux Falls were named chairs of the newly created Promotion and  Education Committee. The committee is made up of members from across the state who will work to share the agriculture story by providing resources to other Farm Bureau members.

Awards presented during the SDFB convention included recognizing Larry Stomprud of Mud Butte as the winner of the Richard Kjerstad Friend of SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. Kjerstad was a former president of SDFB.

Crown Oil and Cornerstone Industries and Construction of Wall were also recognized as the Friend of Ag award winners. This award is given in appreciation of the relationship between ag producers and agri-businesses.

More information on SDFB can be found at www.sdfbf.org.

 

