Severe Summer Weather

Two weeks ago, eastern South Dakota experienced a deadly and devastating “derecho”. This is a rare but severe widespread (more than 240 miles) windstorm (over 58mph) with thunderstorms. In Madison, the wind was clocked at nearly 100mph. The surrounding areas received similar winds and subsequent damage. As a veterinary clinic, we saw many equine lacerations along with substantial death loss to livestock and horses. This bad dream has been continuing for the past two weeks with horses coming up with severe asthma from the dust as well as finding wounds that we previously haven’t seen (see the photo attached). This was a storm that nobody could have prepared for which was the scariest part and feeling the full destructive power of Mother Nature in such a short amount of time was terrifying. Some storms we can prepare for or at least think of a few things to consider if you know that severe weather is coming.

You Can’t Win

Let’s just cut to the chase. If you put your horses and cattle in the barn during high winds or a tornado watch, you could be trapping them so that they die in the barn. If you don’t put them in the barn, you are allowing them to be hit by flying debris and potentially die that way. For example, I have a two-by-four stuck straight through my garage door. On the same token, when horses run through fences it often does not end well. Cattle who run through fences often fair just fine.

What You Can Do

The best way to identify your animals is with permanent ID such as microchips and branding. You can attach a luggage tag to your horse’s mane that has your phone number on it. Do not leave halters on horses or livestock. I know that I was sure grateful that I had a tracking collar on my dog when he ran away during the storm and we easily found him a half mile away from our place. Another important thing for horses is to make sure they have an up to date tetanus booster which is often included in their spring vaccinations anyway. If your horses need medications, make sure that you have enough on hand for at least three days. Also, make sure that you have a current veterinary-client-patient relationship with your veterinarian. If you haven’t called me in the past year to care for your horse and now you expect me to jump up at your beck and call to do your equine emergency...hmmmm.... Another thing that you can control is your trees. Trees are often a huge problem in tornados and wind. At our house, trees demolished our barns and fences. It is a good idea to remove old trees that are near fence lines and barns. Also, park your trailers away from trees. If the forecast is calling for just lightning and not high wind, the barn is the safest place for your animals.

Conclusion

My thoughts are with those who lost family members above all else, but also for those who lost animals and property. None of it is easy. Just know that sometimes no matter what you do, the outcome will be what it will be when we are dealing with these crazy storms.

Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota. This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.

