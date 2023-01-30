Soybean prices down

Corn

Corn closed the week 1 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 230,000 metric tons of corn to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports for the week ending Jan. 19, 2023 were 28.6 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 30.7 million bushels, but again, well below same-week year ago exports of 46.7 million bushels, marking the 7th consecutive week in which shipments were below year ago levels.

Cumulative export inspections of 453 million bushels are now down 30.3% from last year's 650 million, a 6-week year-over-year low. The average "needed" export inspections pace of 42.6 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.925 billion bushel export projection remains concerning as it reflects only a 10% reduction in exports from this point forward relative to last year's 47.3 million bushels per week average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report for the week ending Jan. 20, U.S. ethanol production rose to 1,012,000 versus 1,008,000 last week and below last year’s 1,035,000. U.S. ethanol stocks rose to a nine month high of 25.1 million bushels versus 23.4 million bushels last week and 24.5 million bushels last year.

Strategy and outlook

The market is telling producer to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness. March has a premium to July, rendering storage inefficient.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 19 and a half cents lower. Private exporters announced sales 322,000 metric tons of soybeans to an unknown destination and 106,000 metric tons of soybeans sold to China for 2023 and 2024.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week of 66.3 million bushels and well above same-week year ago exports of 50.8 million bushels, but declined from the previous week's 80.5 million bushels, which were a 7-week high.

Over the last four weeks, U.S. soybean export inspections averaged 63.6 million bushels per week, solidly above last year's 53.8 million per week average during the same period, resulting in cumulative export inspections of 1.253 billion bushels trimming the deficit to last year's 1.287 billion bushels to only 2.7% after being down more than 10% from last year in mid-November. Soybean export inspections will need to average roughly 21.5 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.990 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 24.9 million per week average from this point forward.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error but production in South American will be 920 million bushels larger than last year and will undercut U.S. exports from late January into March. Commercial selling is bearish and storage costs are ineffective.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 1 cent lower. Kansas City wheat closed 5 and half cents higher and Minneapolis wheat one-half cent higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week of 12.3 million bushels-little-changed from the previous week's 12.0 million bushels and modestly below same-week year ago exports of 15.3 million bushels.

Over the last six weeks, U.S. wheat export inspections averaged 9.6 million bushels per week, solidly below the roughly 13.4 million per week average that will be needed through the end of May in order to reach the USDA's 875 million bushel export projection, which would be nearly identical to last year's 13.8 million per week average from this point forward. Cumulative export inspections of 469 million bushels are currently down 3.6% from last year's 487 million with 19 weeks remaining in the marketing year.

Texas wheat is rated 11% Good/Excellent, down 10% from the last report in November, and 43% Poor/Very Poor, which is up 14%.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Live cattle closed $1.30 lower while feeder cattle closed $1.87 lower.

Moderate fed cattle cash trade was noted in the north at mostly $248 dressed, mostly $1 steady with last week. Moderate volumes traded in the south at $156 which is $1 higher than last week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,406 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 5 pounds from last week at 914 pounds, which is 8 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 25,100 metric tons and shipments of 15,600 metric tons. This was the highest sales week total since September.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week 30 cents lower.

In the monthly cold storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were up 2% from the previous month and up 11% from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 4% from the previous month and up 7% from last year. Frozen pork supplies were up 1% from the previous month and up 16% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 16% from last month and up 66% from last year.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Jan. 21 saw weights drop slightly to 289.1 pounds from 290.0 pounds the week prior and 291.5 pounds last year

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 sales of 44,700 metric tons and shipments of 30,400 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.