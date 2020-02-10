Watertown Winter Farm Show logo

Tuesday, Feb. 11

9:30 a.m. – Make and Take: Cupcake decorating with Ruby’s Cakes, Fieldhouse Highland Room

10 a.m. – Make and Take: Pottery with The Painted Fox, Extension Classroom C

11 a.m. – Flowers, Gardens and Trees, Oh My! with Coteau Prairie Master Gardeners, Fieldhouse Highland Room

11:45 a.m. – Dedication of the Farm Show, Livestock Show Ring

1 p.m. – Are you prepared with Chad Osthus and Nancy Oviatt, Extension Classroom B

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8:30 a.m. – Private Applicator Training, Extension Classroom B and C

10 a.m. – Classic Senior Exercise with Prairie Lakes Wellness Center, Fieldhouse Highland Room

Noon – Men’s Health Issues with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B

1 p.m. – Vertigo with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B

2 p.m. – Kidney Health with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B

3 p.m. – Heart Health with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B

Thursday, Feb. 13

8:30 a.m. – Private Applicator Training, Extension Classroom B and C

10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Fieldhouse Highland Room

Noon – Advanced Directives, Extension Classroom B

1 p.m. – Therapeutic Pain Therapy with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B

2 p.m. – Acid Reflux with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B

3 p.m. – Cancer Q&A with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B

Friday, Feb. 14

9 a.m. – Make and Take: Handmade Cold Pressed Soap with Misty Dimness Soap and Sherry Ninneman, Fieldhouse Highland Room

10 a.m. – Youth for the Quality Care of Animals for 4-H Youth, Extension Classroom A

11 a.m. – Estate Planning for the Family Farm with Jan DeBerg and Greg Blow of Watertown Area Community Foundation, Extension Classroom C

2 p.m. – Coffee and Ice Cream with the Mayor, Livestock Show Ring

2 p.m. – Youth for the Quality Care of Animals for 4-H Youth, Extension Classroom B and C

Saturday, Feb. 15

9 a.m. – Legislative Cracker Barrel, Extension Classroom A

10 a.m. – Down on the Farm Storytime with Watertown Regional Library, Fieldhouse Highland Room

10 a.m. – Registration for Youth Lego Contest, Extension Classroom B and C

Noon – Make and Take: Pottery with The Painted Fox, Fieldhouse Highland Room

1 p.m. – Zoo Demonstration with Bramble Park Zoo, Fieldhouse Highland Room

2:30 p.m. – Zoo Demonstration with Bramble Park Zoo, Fieldhouse Highland Room

