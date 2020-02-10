Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:30 a.m. – Make and Take: Cupcake decorating with Ruby’s Cakes, Fieldhouse Highland Room
10 a.m. – Make and Take: Pottery with The Painted Fox, Extension Classroom C
11 a.m. – Flowers, Gardens and Trees, Oh My! with Coteau Prairie Master Gardeners, Fieldhouse Highland Room
11:45 a.m. – Dedication of the Farm Show, Livestock Show Ring
1 p.m. – Are you prepared with Chad Osthus and Nancy Oviatt, Extension Classroom B
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8:30 a.m. – Private Applicator Training, Extension Classroom B and C
10 a.m. – Classic Senior Exercise with Prairie Lakes Wellness Center, Fieldhouse Highland Room
Noon – Men’s Health Issues with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B
1 p.m. – Vertigo with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B
2 p.m. – Kidney Health with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B
3 p.m. – Heart Health with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B
Thursday, Feb. 13
8:30 a.m. – Private Applicator Training, Extension Classroom B and C
10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Fieldhouse Highland Room
Noon – Advanced Directives, Extension Classroom B
1 p.m. – Therapeutic Pain Therapy with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B
2 p.m. – Acid Reflux with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B
3 p.m. – Cancer Q&A with Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems, Extension Classroom B
Friday, Feb. 14
9 a.m. – Make and Take: Handmade Cold Pressed Soap with Misty Dimness Soap and Sherry Ninneman, Fieldhouse Highland Room
10 a.m. – Youth for the Quality Care of Animals for 4-H Youth, Extension Classroom A
11 a.m. – Estate Planning for the Family Farm with Jan DeBerg and Greg Blow of Watertown Area Community Foundation, Extension Classroom C
2 p.m. – Coffee and Ice Cream with the Mayor, Livestock Show Ring
2 p.m. – Youth for the Quality Care of Animals for 4-H Youth, Extension Classroom B and C
Saturday, Feb. 15
9 a.m. – Legislative Cracker Barrel, Extension Classroom A
10 a.m. – Down on the Farm Storytime with Watertown Regional Library, Fieldhouse Highland Room
10 a.m. – Registration for Youth Lego Contest, Extension Classroom B and C
Noon – Make and Take: Pottery with The Painted Fox, Fieldhouse Highland Room
1 p.m. – Zoo Demonstration with Bramble Park Zoo, Fieldhouse Highland Room
2:30 p.m. – Zoo Demonstration with Bramble Park Zoo, Fieldhouse Highland Room