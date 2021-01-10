Welcome to 2021 Pork Congress

Come in out of the cold and join us at the South Dakota Pork Producers’ 52nd Annual Pork Congress! We are celebrating 52 years of progress in the South Dakota swine industry Jan. 13 and 14 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls.
The 2021 Pork Congress kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Checkoff meeting of the members in Amphitheatre I of the Ramkota Hotel.
Along with discussion on council and industry topics, elections of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Executive Board Members and the Pork Act Delegates for 2022 will be held at 10 a.m. All South Dakota Pork Producers that paid the checkoff assessment in 2020 are eligible to vote at this meeting. The trade show floor opens at 10 a.m. and is open until 5 p.m.
Training is available, too. At 10:30 a.m. in the Ramkota Hotel Amphitheater II, Heidi Carrol, South Dakota State University Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Ryan Samuel, SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, will go step by step through the Transport Quality Assurance certification process that is not only beneficial to you, but your employer and the pork industry.
A delicious carved ham lunch for $10 is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rushmore Room in the Ramkota Hotel.
At 1 p.m., come hear a U.S. pork industry economic update presented by Steve Meyer. This seminar will be held in Amphitheater II in the Ramkota Hotel. There will be time for questions and answers after the presentation. We encourage you to come out and learn more on where the industry is going.
Also, at 3 p.m., in the Ramkota Hotel Amphitheater II, Dr. Bob Thaler and Ryan Samuel, SDSU Extension swine specialists, will be offering you the chance to get Pork Quality Assurance-Plus certified or recertified.
We will be wrapping up the first day with the South Dakota Master Pork Producers recognition banquet and the always-popular South Dakota Pork Producers Council “Sold! What’s Next?” live auction.
During this time, there will be games to be played to win great prizes. We invite everyone to attend and enjoy a great evening starting at 5 p.m. with a social hour. The banquet and meal begins at 6 p.m.
Again, this year we will be recognizing outstanding pork producers, industry leaders and students during the Master Pork Banquet.
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council will honor Shane Odegaard with the Pork All-American Award for his outstanding job in leadership and involvement. Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, DVM, will receive the Friends of the Industry Award for all that he has done for our industry. Monte Fuhrman be presented with this year’s Dedicated and Distinguished Service Award.
The Pork Promoter of the Year award recognizes an individual or family, organization, company or county group who has done an outstanding job promoting pork and the pork industry on a local, state or regional level. This year, Robert Rasmussen will be given this award for his amazing dedication to the South Dakota pork industry.
The Family of the Year award is to honor a pork-producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local, state and national levels. The Ferlyn and Karen Hofer family of Canistota will be honored with this award for their commitment to the pork industry here in South Dakota.
Thursday morning, Jan. 14, the annual trade show floor opens at 9 a.m. Come and see your equipment, feed, genetics, animal health and other suppliers. As our show keeps growing, this year is going to be the biggest show we have had with a total of 160 vendors! Come out and see what all is going on in the industry and learn what new products are out there to make your farm more sustainable.
At 10 a.m. in the Ramkota Hotel Amphitheater II, there will be a panel discussion on what we learned from COVID-19 and how would it apply if African swine fever would break. This seminar is one you do not want to miss!
A delicious pork brat lunch for $10 is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rushmore Room in the Ramkota Hotel.
The afternoon kicks off at 1:30 p.m. with the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Non-Checkoff Membership Meeting. They will engage in discussion on council and industry topics and set policy for the coming year. Delegates to the NPPC 2021 Pork Forum will also be elected at this meeting.
At 3 p.m., the 2021 South Dakota Pork Congress trade show will be wrapping up for the day.
Following the afternoon non-checkoff meeting all SIP investors and interested parties are invited to attend the rack of pork reception at 4:30 p.m. in the Ramkota Roosevelt/Lincoln/Jefferson Rooms. We will also hold our 10th annual Pork PAC silent auction during the SIP reception.
We look forward to seeing you Jan. 13 and 14!
– Craig Andersen
South Dakota Pork Producers Council President