The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee welcomes you to the 75th annual Watertown Winter Farm Show.
Join us to capture the latest in technology, know-how, and excitement of South Dakota’s ag industry. The show boasts a wide variety of activities throughout the week: daily livestock shows and sales, a state crop show, home and family programs, educational presentations, and even a legislative cracker barrel.
We also have over 150 commercial exhibit booths set up in both the Codington County Extension Complex and the Park and Rec Fieldhouse. Be sure to check them out; there are some new and innovative exhibits that you will not want to miss.
The farm show continues to grow and improve each year, appealing to all ages. Children will enjoy participating in the live zoo demonstrations and expressing their creativity in the Lego contest. And everyone is sure to enjoy the delicious food provided at the 4-H lunch counters in both buildings.
In addition to organizing the farm show, the chamber ag committee organizes, supports and participates in many other events throughout the year. Some of these include the Adopt the First Grade Program, 4-H barbecue and Farm-Business Appreciation Banquet.
The Adopt the First Grade Program, which takes place in May of each year, gives Watertown’s first graders the invaluable opportunity to visit local producers to experience an interactive morn- ing on the farm.
In August, the Ag Committee serves the 4-H barbecue during the Codington County 4-H Achievement Days.
The grand finale is he annual Farm-Business Appreciation Banquet in November. Tickets are purchased by local businesses and given to area farmers, in appreciation for their patronage throughout the year.
At the banquet, the committee awards three scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to students who have been actively involved in the Watertown Winter Farm Show, 4-H, and the ag industry and who are currently enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution.
This year, Sara Thyen of Waverly received the Fred Morris Memorial Scholarship. Thyen is currently seeking a degree in elementary and special education at Northern State University.
The Fifteenth annual LATI Scholarship recipient was Sydney Swanson of Waubay, who is currently studying ag business and agronomy at Lake Area Technical Institute.
The seventh annual Gene and Mary Lois Reichling Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Anna Jongeling of Estelline. Jongeling is currently studying ag business at Lake Area Tech.
The three were chosen for their outstanding history of scholastic achievement, extracurricular endeavors, and involvement in the farm show, 4-H and other ag-related activities. The ag committee is delighted to be able to award these scholarships. Congratulations to them all!
The Chamber Ag Committee is dedicated to its mission statement: To serve the Watertown area through the pro- motion of agriculture. Our programs teach young people that agriculture is a vital part of our day-to-day lives. The ag committee also strives to provide new opportunities and programs to inform our community about the importance of agriculture.
Please enjoy the show, and we hope to see you again in 2021.