Hello again, I hope you enjoyed your Labor Day weekend with family and friends.
It is starting to feel like harvest around the area. The soybeans are not all yellow, but most fields are. I suspect that we will be trying them in two weeks.
It will be interesting to see what is there for yield. I am hoping it comes in around average, for the summer we have had, I think I would mark that a success.
I have been tinkering on the combines the last couple weekends, getting the flex heads put on and doing maintenance. One of the heads is new to us and may prove to be quite the learning curve, I have the manual printed off in the cab of the combine.
I am sure I will be referring to it often.
The corn is also coming along quickly, we don’t chop silage but many of our neighbors do. I’m always amazed that a field can go from 10 feet tall to 12 inches tall in a few hours.
Silage cutting is a busy time of year at my job as well. It is fun to get to gauge how the crop is in different parts of the state. I think by the time we are done with the soybeans we will move right into corn. We planted some short maturity corn that should be ready to go by then. We will see!By the next article there is a possibility that we have tried some soybeans. Hopefully it is a positive report. Thank you for your time. Take care!