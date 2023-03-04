Dear Michael: We have an odd situation. When my parents died, they stated in their will that I could buy the land they left my siblings at a discount. However, my siblings are younger than me and I may not live long enough to exercise my option. As such, they are in no hurry to sell.

There is also the situation where one of my siblings has no children and if she dies, then the other three get this one’s share because it is all in joint tenancy. She is not in very good health at all. Perhaps they are waiting to sell until she dies. Two of them want to sell to me but the others do not – or at least at a discount.

It sounds terrible to say these things about your siblings but there just seems to be a bent towards the way they are doing things and it seems like they are just waiting until my sister expires or I expire and the option to buy dies with me. I don’t know but I cannot get any of them to sit down and talk to me about it. I have been farming this ground for 23 years since my parents died, but now I am stuck! – Expiration Date

Dear Expiration Date: Many people believe we are born with an expiration date already mapped into our DNA from birth. The one thing that is good about this is you will never know you did not get the option to purchase because you will have, of course, expired.

The issue with your siblings is more complicated than they even know.

The sister in bad health – if she ends up needing long-term care before she dies, sans any savings or other benefits she may have to pay, she could end up applying for Medicaid.

If she lasts for two years or more, this means there is a sizeable lien that is going to be put on the property due to the Medicaid payments.

As it is all in joint tenancy, the lien will be placed upon the property as a whole as they do not have an undivided interest in the property. Now your siblings will be forced to act because if they do not take care of this lien, the sheriff will show up at the door eventually to put a For Sale sign on the property.

If nothing else, to protect themselves, they should put the property into tenants in common rather than joint tenancy. That way the Medicaid lien can only be placed on your sisters one-fourth share rather than on the entirety of the property. Under joint tenancy, Medicaid can go after the entire jointly held property if her costs exceed the one-fourth interest in the property.

That is not to say Medicaid will be successful as the siblings will then have to hire an attorney to protect their three-fourths share from said lien. Whether they are successful or not, it is likely going to be a long and expensive process for the three remaining siblings.

The good news is you are not at the center of that and it is their problem.

However, if they are forced to sell or change to tenants in common, then you have the right to exercise your option to buy the land at a discount IF this discounted value is enough to pay off the lien.

If they do go to tenants in common to protect themselves, then you have the option of purchasing the shares of the siblings who want to sell. Whether or not you get it at a discount will be decided at the bargaining table with them eventually.

In essence, you are kind of in the cat’s seat on this as you can wait it out just as long as they can – or until you die. Again, if you die, you won’t know you were not able to exercise your option and getting into Heaven isn’t based on how many acres you own – only how well you treated people during your lifetime.