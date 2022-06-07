Terry’s Hay Fever and more

Have you ever noticed, while wandering the aisles of your favorite supermarket, pharmacy or both, the number of non-prescription medications there are to aid in your ability to take a normal breath? The old Stockyards Guy has been known to take advantage of that department during certain times of the year. Most refer to nasal problems as hay fever, allergy or even asthma to name just a few. Regardless of the title, when certain conditions or time of year are present, life can be heck for those afflicted.

One of my coffee buddies, who grew up in Pierre, with family who ranched near Hayes, told us about one of those hard to breathe times and how he handled it. As the story goes, he was 13 or 14, running a self- propelled windrower and at that time of his life, he was dealing with a very problematic allergy situation. Anyone who has sat astraddle that machine back in the day before cabs, has to have vivid memories of being surrounded, shall we say overwhelmed by the dust. It made for a long day, especially for anyone who struggled to breathe.

My friend did what all of us dreamed of doing, he simply shut ‘er down and walked back to the place! As he told of his manifest defiance, I could almost see hundreds of us, 12 to 16 years of age, standing in the ditch by the road, cheering and clapping as he boldly marched towards relief. I suspect my brother, Terry, would have led the applause.

When Terry was a youngster, he dealt with the worst of the worst when it came to allergies, especially at certain times during the summer. I don’t remember him ever staying in the house for the day, but boy, could the nights and early morning hours be miserable.

I have written about our very small bedroom, located adjacent to Mother’s kitchen, on the Northeast corner of the house, in which was located a smaller than average double bed. I have some recall about Mother’s visits, in the middle of the night, wet rag and some type of goop in hand, doing her best to help Terry breathe a bit easier. What is clear as a morning sunrise, was her wet washrag over his eyes as she worked to remove the junk (my word) from his eyes so that he could get them open, eat some breakfast and head outside. There were mornings that it took forever to complete the task and in retrospect, I have no idea how he never seemed to complain. Regardless, I don’t remember him ever missing a day of work. In fact, if the labor situation on a given day required that he crawl back on that iron seat and do it again, that’s what he did.

You know what? There may be four shelves of spray, pills or salve to provide a bit of relief to a youngster who deals with allergies but if just one of those aids helps just one youngster, we should applaud whoever is the source.

As anyone who lived in the world of production agriculture can attest, 60 years ago there were very few tasks, be it the daily chores, a combine without a cab, pitching back the corners of a growing haystack, or the fun task of mowing back a grain bin, that did not involve dust/dirt and lots of it.

In fact, if you really wanted to breathe in the worst, spend a day back then working in the local elevator, such as the Shanard terminal in Reliance. All I can say is, OOFDA!! Actually, one might include in the OOFDA category the cleaning of our chicken house on a Saturday morning, but that topic deserves a column of its own.

There seems to be little let up in the price of diesel being paid by those who truck not only our livestock but 85% of all the products being delivered to cities in the country. By the way, the size of a particular city makes little difference. Everyone depends upon a trucker for that delivery service. Thank you, truckers, regardless of what you haul.

Finally, on a completely different topic, there will be a celebration in Spearfish, South Dakota next weekend, a very meaningful celebration. Our first cousin, Mike Woster, son of Margaret and Frank Woster, was ordained into the Catholic priesthood 40 years ago and what a credit he has been to that calling.

When we grew up, it was the hope of most every Catholic dad, that one of his would, in fact, receive the calling, enter the seminary and spend a lifetime as a member of the clergy. I know it was the dream of Hank Woster, beginning with his oldest, little Jimmy. Those dreams faded, however, as he witnessed the, shall we say antics, of that particular child. Enough said about that.

Somewhere in that great beyond, Father Mike’s parents and a slew of aunts and uncles will enjoy the celebration and some, such as Henry, are probably attempting to take credit. Regardless, Father Mike Woster, your family and, I’m sure many others, are as proud as we can be of who you are and what you have done. All we ask is that you continue to bless us, each and all.

Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.

