Thankfully, reputable news is still available

Having spent most of my career in journalism, I regret to say I roll my eyes nearly every time I read our local daily newspaper. I cringe at the sophomoric writing, poor grammar, and rampant editing errors on some of its pages.

You might agree with my beefs, but I also aim to tell you there’s hope. There’s still good journalism out there - some of it right under our noses.

First, some complaints. The daily paper that my husband and I receive is increasingly thinner, contains ever more errors and - now that it's printed out of state - the stories are two or three days old by the time they hit our doorstep. As the late Gene Chamberlin, who mentored my college internship at the Mobridge (South Dakota) Tribune, always said: That’s not news.

Our paper eliminated Saturday delivery shortly after increasing its subscription prices. Granted, we can access content online, but that additional material is not different from what we see on TV or can read elsewhere on the internet. Kirk and I are tech-savvy. We can read our newspaper online but it doesn't mean we like it.

Dailies discriminate against older people. The newspaper to which my parents subscribe has cut delivery to five days a week, while “reassuring” subscribers that an online version is available every day. This means the subscription upon which they depend is now shorting them by 28% of print news every week.

My parents are computer-literate, but they don't relax on the sofa with tablets and iPads on their laps. When they are online, they sit in an office chair at the computer desk. Some of their friends don't use computers at all. Sure, there are now two or three generations who get their news from smartphones. But there's still a population of all ages that doesn't like to use a screen, preferring to access their reading material the old-fashioned way, on paper.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, I worked as a copy editor at the Roanoke (Virginia) Times, which was comparable in circulation and size to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader in both of their heydays.

The Times contained not only daily national, state and local news; it also had entire separate sections devoted to business, agriculture, fashion, food, entertainment, society, sports, education, religion and local politics. Picking up the Sunday paper required the roughly the same amount of muscle as picking up a bucket of feed. Reporters, editors and press operators worked into the wee hours to get the latest news into readers’ hands first thing in the morning. A journalist's job – though requiring odd schedules and hard on family life – was prestigious and paid a livable (though not lavish) wage.

In the order of operations, a beat editor assigned a reporter to cover news and write a story. Once that story was written, the same editor looked it over to check if the story was complete and covered what was expected, sending it back to the reporter if there were obvious unanswered questions.

Next, the story went to a copy editor (my job). I corrected grammar and spelling, making sure the story followed Associated Press style for abbreviations and references. I also checked facts – in earlier days using maps, almanacs, phone books and reference books, and by making phone calls to officials and news sources. Later, the internet made that research easier.

Once satisfied the story was factual and as free of errors as I could determine, I wrote a headline and sent the story to a chief copy editor who checked my work. I thought I was already a pretty good journalist when I joined the newsroom as a copy editor. But I was called into the chief’s cubicle more than once for a scolding over something I missed, such as a statement I had not properly verified.

Sometimes I had to call reporters to clarify their work. Some of them were discontented when we changed their writing. Politicians and community leaders didn't like it when their actions were scrutinized, and not all readers agreed with what they read. But readers could trust that the reporters aimed for impartiality and that editors went over the material with a fine-toothed comb.

Mistakes still made their way into print, of course, but not to the extent I see now. I don't blame the harried staff of today's newspapers, nor do I completely blame the internet. Many daily newspapers have been bought over the years by for-profit corporations that gutted the industry both literally and figuratively. Printing is outsourced, often to another state. Staff is cut to a skeleton crew, many fresh out of college because corporations can get by with paying them low salaries. There is no longer the manpower to report on and edit quality stories, and there is no longer the level or quantity of maturity in the newsroom to mentor young reporters.

A corporation bought The Roanoke Times, slashed staff, scuttled its state-of-the-art press, sold the building, and moved its tiny crew into smaller offices.

Unless funded adequately and protected from corporate gouging, daily newspapers have perhaps outlived their usefulness. Broadcast, internet and social media have eclipsed them, much like email and text messages have long since replaced telegrams.

Thankfully, there is still sound journalism to be found. While we must accustom ourselves to finding much of our news online, there is a still class of printed newspapers that can prosper.

I’m talking about our local weekly newspapers, and about niche papers such as the one you’re reading. I have a special place in my heart for Day County’s newspaper, the Reporter and Farmer, because that’s where I cut my journalistic teeth after getting my Jackrabbit ag journalism degree.

Publisher Larry Ingalls, who passed away in August, was a meticulous editor who didn’t let me get by with sloppy journalism. Not all readers agreed with Larry’s editorials on the opinion page, but he was a compassionate journalist who lived next door to his readers, attending church with them, cheering at their school sports, shopping at their businesses, and generally rubbing elbows with them daily. He believed he had a particular responsibility to be accurate and fair. He understood agriculture’s role in South Dakota, and he was a staunch supporter of farmers, 4-Hers and FFA youth.

The business was purchased in October by an award-winning 30-something reporter, and I am optimistic that the R&F – like many hometown papers across the region – will be the only place its readers turn to for news that they can’t find elsewhere. Your community paper is often the only watchdog that keeps an eye on county commissioners, school boards, town councils, law enforcement and politicians. If you don’t already receive it, please buy yourself a subscription to your local paper for Christmas. If the kids live far away, buy them a subscription, too. They’ll stay abreast of hometown news, and you’ll support the people who produce it.

Niche newspapers, such as the ag-centric Tri-State Neighbor, also appear to fare better than dailies whose resources are stretched too thin to satisfy a broad readership. If you wonder why this newspaper requires you to renew a free subscription every year, it’s because the publishers want to show advertisers that you want and read the paper, and that it’s not merely dropped into rural mailboxes like junk mail.

Recently I stumbled across a reputable new online news source for the state. South Dakota Searchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) was launched this year by experienced journalists who saw a need for a news organization that would “illuminate critical issues facing South Dakota, dissect the decisions made by state leaders, and explain the consequences of their policies and the role of politics on South Dakotans,” according to its website. (Disclosure: The senior reporter at South Dakota Searchlight is the husband of Tri-State Neighbor editor Janelle Atyeo.) There is no charge to access the news site, which is an affiliate of the national nonprofit States Newsroom, supported by grants and by funding from donors and readers.

“We publish news and commentary that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, insight and civility,” the website says. In my opinion, it is refreshing to see accurate reporting and good writing, geared to South Dakota’s needs, available statewide.

“Democracy dies in darkness,” is the Washington Post’s motto. I’m glad there are still local and state news organizations working to keep that darkness at bay.