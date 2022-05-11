 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The next generation of beef advocates

Jr-Beef-Ambassador-web.gif

South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador Ladd Pazour of Pukwana, South Dakota, led his class in a creative beef-centered activity. 

 Submitted Photo

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is giving the state’s next generation of beef producers a unique opportunity to learn to be advocates for the industry. 

Applications are open for the council’s 2022-2023 Junior Beef Ambassador Program. 

Riley Zoss, communications manager for the South Dakota Beef Industry council said students aged five to 18 can learn to advocate for themselves, their families and what they do for a living.

“I think that's probably more important now than ever,” Zoss said. 

Participants will gain a variety of experiences including attending events such as the South Dakota State Fair, Dakotafest or the Sanford PGA along with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council members.

They might also conduct classroom discussions or host events in their communities and throughout the state. 

After a training session put on by the council, the program is set up so the students have freedom and flexibility to advocate for the industry in any way they choose. 

“We're providing them the help and resources to promote beef in their communities and throughout the state,” Zoss said. 

Zoss said it’s vital to teach kids that beef is sustainable along with the importance of sustainability. 

“People have to know we care about our cattle and the product that we're producing, and that's not always an easy conversation to have,” he said. 

Zoss said teaching the younger generations how to have those difficult conversations will ultimately make “It just gets easier and easier the more you do it,” he stated. 

Zoss reflected on his own life growing  up in the beef industry and wished a program like this would have existed then. He said he often thinks about how much more experience he would have had with advocacy conversations had he started at a younger age. 

“We all work and live in the industry every day. But there's so much to learn about the background of things and how things work and operate and that's very important,” he said. 

The program will offer more than just beef promotional opportunities, but instills community involvement as well. 

For instance, this year’s ambassadors launched the Be the Good with Beef campaign, in which each ambassador chose someone from their community who they identified as a supporter of the beef industry and gave them a “swag bag,” a bag filled with goodies as a thank you gift. 

Zoss said participants will not only gain a better understanding of the industry, but will develop critical, practical abilities such as public speaking and interviewing skills. 

Currently, South Dakota has 33 Jr. Beef Ambassadors and of those, two of them were just elected as South Dakota FFA state officers. Ella Steifvater of Salem was chosen as president and Megan Sanders of Hot Springs was elected vice president. 

Zoss said anyone who is interested in advocating for the beef industry is welcome to apply. Applications are open until June 1 and can be found on the South Dakota Beef Industry Council website or on the council’s Facebook page

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

