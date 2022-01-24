The South Dakota No Till Association hosts 2022 soil health event in Mitchell

The South Dakota No Till Association will be hosting their annual soil health/no till educational event at Mitchell, SD on Feb. 10 at the Highland Conference Center.
“This is an event that has been very popular with area ag producers and industry in the past. It is an opportunity for producers to learn something new and network with their neighbors,” said organizer Ruth Beck.
The Mitchell Soil Health day starts at 9:30 a.m. with registration. The first speaker of the day will be South Dakota Climatologist, Laura Edwards.
Edwards will share the current weather outlook and discuss trends for the North Central US.
The next presenter is Dr. Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist. Dr. Ikley will share his insight into the “War on Weeds” with a focus on no till practices.
After lunch we will hear from Dr. Mike Lehman, Soil Microbiologist with the USDA-ARS in Brookings. Dr. Lehman will share results of current research and shed light on how soil microbes respond to management practices.
The final speaker of the day will be Pete Johnson from Realagriculture.com in Ontario, Canada. Johnson spent 30 years with the extension service in Ontario, Canada, prior to starting his own consulting business.
He hails from a corn-soybean area and has worked with farmers to incorporate diversity, and soil conservation practices into their operations. He is a farmer himself and uses the practices he talks about on his own farm.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the first presenter speaking at 10 a.m. Participants will enjoy lunch and a trade show. The event is free, but preregistration by Feb. 4 is appreciated for meal counts. Register by calling 605-996-1564 extension 3 or email heidi.rients@usda.gov.
Crop Consulting Credits (CCA) will be available.
All presentations will be available to watch online at www.sdnotill.com at a later date, for those that are not able to attend in person.