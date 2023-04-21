Q. I have long suspected that my thyroid function changes with the seasons. My doctor only orders a thyroid test once a year before my annual physical. Should I request more frequent blood work?

A. You might find that your thyroid lab results are different between summer and winter. A recent letter to the editor of Clinical Chemistry (March 1, 2023) states that TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone) peaks in the winter and is lowest in the summer. As a result, thyroid function may be lower in the winter than in the summer. Symptoms may include sensitivity to cold, constipation, weight gain, low energy and dry skin. You may want to ask your doctor to order blood tests for T3 and T4 as well as TSH twice a year to better assess seasonal variations in function.

Q. Any product like a nighttime pain reliever that contains the antihistamine diphenhydramine (DPH) has the opposite effect on me, keeping me awake all night with jitters and restless-leg type symptoms. This is the opposite of what one would expect or want.

As a result, I have to be very careful about what I take when I can't sleep. I would really like to understand why I have this reaction to DPH products. Also, what can I take when I need help with sleep?

A. You are describing "paradoxical excitation on diphenhydramine." This antihistamine is found in the allergy drug Benadryl. Most people find that this medication makes them drowsy. That is why it is included in so many nighttime pain relievers such as Advil PM, Aleve PM and Tylenol PM.

Pharmacologists have known for decades that some people react differently to DPH. Instead of becoming drowsy, they may become agitated or anxious. One hypothesis is that these individuals metabolize DPH very rapidly to a stimulant compound (CNS Spectrums, February 2008). We wish the Food and Drug Administration required some information about this reaction on the "PM" pain reliever packaging.

You may find some natural sleep aids less disruptive. Valerian, passionflower, tart cherry juice, lemon balm or melatonin are popular and can sometimes be helpful.

Q. I've been taking the antidepressant bupropion for some time, and I've had multiple side effects. The worst was seizures caused by the medication. I fell on the ground, hit my head and lost consciousness.

My wife called 911, and I was taken to the emergency room. That's where they concluded the seizures were caused by bupropion. Do I have any recourse?

A. During the early testing of the brand name antidepressant Wellbutrin (bupropion), some people suffered seizures. That delayed marketing for several years.

There is a seizure warning in the official prescribing information, which could make it challenging to find a lawyer who would be willing to take such a case. Your physician should have warned you about this potential risk.