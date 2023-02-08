Spencer Wangen of Ellendale, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.
Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, S.D., served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. Seven bulls averaged $3,400, and five females averaged $2,650.
Wangen chose lot 14, BHR May Doc 1409 ET, a consignment from Hexad Farms in Parker, S.D., as champion bull. He was sired by ECR RO Rushmore 418 ET and out of KJ BJ 167X Velvet 719Z. He was one of the highest selling bulls and sold for $4,500 to Dick Lacey from Garretson, S.D.
Lot 15, LNJ 111 Excede 1925, a consignment from LNJ Farms & Ranch in Aurora, S.D., sold for $4,500 to Michael Mathieu of Colton, S.D.
Reserve champion bull went to lot 10, NEIL 174E Frontier 203K, a consignment Neil Farms from Northfield, Minn. He was sired by TH Frontier 174E and out of NEIL 021X Wendy 762E. He sold for $4,000 to Brandon Knutson of Clinton, Wis.
Wangen chose lot 2, SQCF G3 Bliss 240, a consignment from Stenberg Herefords from Colman, S.D., as champion female. She was sired by MPH 2103 Eastwood G3 ET and out of SQCF MS Yankee 526. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Matthew Kitchell from Ada, Minn., for $3,250.
Wangen chose lot 5, CSR Lady Vicki 109S, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Circle S Ranch of Stewartville, Minn. She was sired by CSR Catapults Cash Maker 803S and out of CSR Vickis Frontier 910S. She was the highest selling female and sold to Frank Burggraff from Egan, S.D., for $3,500.