Transfering assests between generations

Dear Michael: We have a farming child, and our estate is close to exceeding the $22 million estate tax credit. Land sales in the area have been crazy. Does IRS use the county tax value or some other value for land? We have a son who is renting a large chunk of our land. Is it time to start turning over more of it to him on a contract for deed? Seeing Clouds On the Horizon.

Dear Seeing Clouds on the Horizon: The current $22 million is set to “sunset” on January 1, 2025. Those are the real clouds on the horizon. This is combined with a national debt somewhere around $32 trillion and that doesn’t count the Ukrainian crisis costs. What Congress will do in 2024 is anyone’s guess! We waited until Dec. 26, 2010, to determine what the Unified Credit was going to be.

One of the biggest problems I see in farming today is the inability of the first generation to move assets to the second in a timely fashion. Farmers do not feel comfortable passing assets until they have their own debts paid off – which usually is not until their late 50s or early 60s. The problem is as inflation hits, all this growth has occurred in the first generation.

Oftentimes, I see second generation farmers still paying rent to their parents and not owning land until late 30s or early 40s.

In farming, you only get one time a year you receive income for your work – when you sell commodities. An average farmer will only have about 40 times in their lifetime to make money annually. If we wait until the next generation is close to 40, we have just cut their time to accrue assets from 40 years to 20 years. That is a problem.

Somewhere around a farming child’s age of 30 to 35, farmers should be buying the land in partnership with their farming child. By 55 the parents should be letting all the land go to their farming child.

But hindsight is 20/20. Coulda, shoulda, woulda will not work here.

The next best thing is to imagine your estate – draw a box on a piece of paper with a value. Then put a box for your farming child’s estate with a box.

Take all the things that add up to your value in your estate and tell me what you can do to move your estate values to their estate value box.

Machinery is easy – that can all transfer within 10 years. Just let your farming child buy all replacements. Unfortunately, this is moving a depreciating asset into your child’s name, and you are looking for “appreciating” assets to move.

You talked about a contract for deed. Normally, this would be whatever little chunk of land they can afford.

I say take all the land they are renting from you or whatever is more than $22 million (or $13 million after 2025) and sell it to him on a 15-year contract for deed. If you are in your 60s that should mean most of this C4D will done within 15 years.

If he cannot afford the payments, either adjust your farm income more to them or you can gift up to $30,000 per year by deducting from each payment – $60,000 if you trust the spouse.

This move does not do much good now. The value of the contract for deed will still be included in your estate. Simple – buy some cheap 15-year term insurance to cover the estate taxes.

Or you can use part of your Unified Credit today – rather than waiting until you die – to move a large chunk to the farming child all at one time. Now you have moved an “appreciating” asset out of your estate and all future appreciation of this asset is gone from your estate. It will also grease the wheels on him buying more of your other land from you faster.

For those of you who are over the mark (more than $13 million), you need to draw those two boxes and use every trick in the book to get your estate box lowered while moving it to your farming child’s estate box. Just selling land to a child is not going to do it. Simple contract for deeds will not keep up with the annual inflation in your estate.

It is time to get real and get to work and avoiding 40 cents on the dollar in estate taxes.

Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.

