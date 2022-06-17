Tri State Neighbor Family and Fathers

There are more than a few definitions of the word family, especially in these times. Obviously, the genesis, the most frequently used, and certainly the one, which most applies to the vast majority of people is Grandpa, Grandma, Mom, Dad, etc. An example of that version will be on display in a few weeks, when the Woster “family” gathers at Thunderstik Lodge, overlooking the mighty Missouri, a bit South of Chamberlain. Many, if not most families in our part of the country do the same, albeit at a different time and venue.

The South Dakota State Fair would be a prime example of a “reunion”, as is the annual Summit conference basketball tournament. Others, will spend a week in Arizona or Texas or, Rapid City at the annual Stock Show. As long as Grandpa is able to quietly slip a few bucks to the grandkids, “family reunion” is appropriate.

When I arrived at the Sioux Falls Stockyards in June of 1962, little did I know that if I worked hard and learned a bit, I would unofficially be admitted to the John Morrell/Stockyards family and it truly was just that. For many years, the best job in the city was at the “Big House”. In most cases, unless you had a family member, who was working there, or had worked there, your chances of employment were slim. The second place of employment, was across the street at the Stockyards.

Although there were literally thousands of employees, because almost all were local, had been a part of the complex for many years and spent time together, almost everyone knew everyone and the focal point was the Stockyards Café. From 5:00 in the morning until 10:00 at night, most of us enjoyed something at “the Café” and usually it was often the same people at the same time.

The Morrell/Stockyard family had softball leagues and bowling leagues and special parties (we were good at that) to celebrate various events. Again, it truly was a family setting for years and years and I wouldn’t trade the experience for the world.

We are told by the experts and this is backed up by our kids, who each live in large cities, that a part of the crime and cultural problems in our nation can be traced back to the lack of a family structure. This is in no way intended to be a critical statement because none of us has an iota of control over where we were born nor to whom.

For example, and this exemplifies the meaning of the word, everything we did when I was growing up involved family. A few miles South of our place lived my dad’s brother and partner, Frank Woster. Family. A few miles North lived Milo and Grace Kistler, Grace being Mother’s sister. Family. When we attended Mass at St. Mary’s in Reliance, there were several more of Mother’s McManus brothers. In fact, every member of the McManus and Woster family, except for Uncle George Woster, is buried in the Reliance Cemetery a bit North of Reliance. Assuming Ruth Ann McManus will allow it, that is my intended place of final rest.

The family concept has certainly changed over the years. The Stockyards is gone, John Morrell is Smithfield Foods and members of the Woster/McManus clan are spread across the country. Is that a bad thing? Certainly not. Just different, I guess. The good news that always warms me inside when I think about it, is regardless of where they live, they still care about all of their families.

It is Father’s Day weekend and I would begin my tribute with a simple phrase, which I have used on occasion in both speeches and writing, “You can’t go back.” In fact, it was the theme for one of Paul Harvey’s monologues back in the day and I heard it while returning to Sioux Falls from speaking.

He used it in the context of never miss the opportunity to be a part of a family activity because that particular event will occur but once and when it is history, it won’t happen again. There may be others quite similar, but that particular occurrence on that particular day is done and “you can’t go back.”

I remember thinking, “Shoot, he’s talking about me.” For most of the Stockyard’s years, I left the house around 4:45 and if the day was busy, which it often was, did not return home until well after supper. Nothing wrong with that. It paid the bills.

However, it was the 2, sometimes 3, nights per week, much of the year, when the old fellow was off speaking, that resulted in missing many functions, that in retrospect, Dad should have been a part of. I can’t go back, but I hope that the young parent, who reads this column, is reminded to avoid the same mistake.

I believe that for the most part, based upon observing our two sons-in-law, the dads of today are much improved in many ways, including attendance at events and helping out, when needed, with the daily grind of raising a family. That’s a good thing, to say the least.

From all of us at the Tri State Neighbor, happy Father’s Day to each and every Dad and Grandpa and as always, be safe in your food production labors and thanks for all that you do.

Jim is associate editor of Tri-State Neighbor and also works with the SDSU Alumni Foundation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.