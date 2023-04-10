Corn

Corn closed the week 14.5 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 5.9 million bushels of corn to Mexico and 4.9 million bushels of corn to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports for the week ending March 30, were 43.2 million bushels, up from the previous week's 27.1 million bushels and meeting the average "needed" pace in order to reach the USDA's 1.850 billion bushel export projection of 42.6 million bushels per week for just the second time of the 2022-2023 marketing year so far, while still being well below last year's same-week exports of 60.6 million bushels.

Corn exports have averaged 39.3 million bushels per week over the last four weeks versus 27.3 million per week over the prior 4-week period, but continue to run well below one year ago levels which averaged 57.1million bushels per week during the most-recent four week period. Cumulative export inspections of 763 million bushels remain down 37% from last year's 1.204 billion bushels, leaving exports from this point forward needing to run nearly identical to last year's 43.6 million bushels per week average through the end of August if the USDA's export projection is to be reached.

U.S. corn planting is 2% complete versus 2% expected, 2% last year and 2% average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production for the week ending March 31 was unchanged from the prior week at 1,003,000 barrels per day versus 1,003,000 barrels per day last week as well as a year ago. U.S. Ethanol stocks dropped slightly to 25.1 million bushels versus 25.5 million bushels last week and is below last year’s 25.9 million bushels.

Strategy and outlook

If you have sold cash product through the winter months, it is time to step in and re-own those sales with futures and options contracts.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 11.5 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 10.1 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination and 20,000 metric tons of soybean oil to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. soybean exports last week of 18.3 million bushels, were down solidly from the previous week's 32.8 million bushels and last year's same-week exports of 27.3 million bushels, while being a 27-week low as the seasonal decline in soybean export activity continues.

In order to reach the USDA's 2.015 billion bushel export projection, soybean export inspections will need to average roughly 12.5 million bushels per week through the end of August versus last year's 31.1 million per week average from this point forward. Cumulative export inspections of 1.670 billion bushels are up 2.8% from last year's 1.624 billion versus USDA's export projection reflecting an expected 6.6% decline in exports from last year.

In the Monthly Oilseeds Crushings Report, the USDA reported U.S. soybean crush in February was 176.9 million bushels versus 191.1 million in January, slightly above average market expectations of 175.7 million bushels, a new record for the month in exceeding 2020's 175.3 million bushels and reflecting a 1.4% (2.5 million bushel) increase from one year ago February crush of 174.4 million.

Moreover, February was the first in five months to exceed year ago levels. USDA reported U.S. soybean oil production in February was 2.091 billion pounds versus 2.252 billion in January, slightly above last year's February production of 2.064 billion pounds, with the average soybean oil yield of 11.82 pounds per bushel being comparable to last year's 11.83 in February, while crush was up slightly from year ago levels.

Strategy and outlook

Now is the time of year to re-own previous cash sales for a rally into our summer growing season.

Wheat

For the week, Chicago wheat 16.5 lower; Kansas City wheat closed 10.75 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 23.75 lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. wheat exports last week were 6.2 down million bushels from the previous week's 14.8 million bushels, last week's same-week exports of 11.7 million bushels were a 13-week low. This was also the 2nd week of the last four in which wheat exports fell below the current 11.7 million bushel per week average "needed" pace in order to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection, while averaging 11.1 million per week during the four-week period.

Last year, wheat exports averaged 12.0 million bushels per week over the same recent four-week period and ended up averaging 12.8 million per week over the final nine weeks of the marketing year.

Cumulative export inspections of 620 million bushels are down 2.1% from last year's 633 million versus the USDA's annual export projection reflecting an expected 3.1% decline in exports for the year.

In the weekly crop progress report; U.S. winter wheat crop conditions were 28% good/excellent, slightly below average market expectations of 31% good/excellent, and compare to last year's 30% good/excellent, rating in early April, but with fair at 36% versus 34% last year and very poor at 16%, slightly "better" than last year's 18%; the current crop rating is statistically identical to last year to start the spring season.

The final rating last fall heading into winter dormancy was 34% good/excellent. To start the spring growing season, overall winter wheat conditions match last year's for the lowest early April composite rating in 27 years and the 2nd lowest on record, being only marginally better than those of 1996 over the last 34 years.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Last week, live cattle closed $1.17 higher while feeder cattle closed 25 cents higher.

Last week, active fed cattle volumes traded in the northern cash market this week at $174 to $177 live and ranged from $275 to $280 dressed. This is mostly $2 to $6 higher than last week. Active trade also occurred in the South at mostly $170 live, which is $3 to $4 firmer than the prior week.

Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 967 head offered for sale and 130 head sold at $171.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 3 pounds from last week at 896 pounds, which is 14 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 at 13,500 metric tons and shipments of 17,300 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $3.35 lower.

The Quarterly Hog & Pig Report showed the inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1st was 72.9 million head. This was up slightly from March 1, 2022, but down 2% from December 1st 2022 and right in line with expectations. This was the first quarter in 11 that showed an increase compared to year ago levels. Kept for breeding was also exactly at expectations with 100.5% report versus 100.5% estimated and 100.3% December 1, 2022. Kept for marketing was 100.% versus estimates of 100.2% but above the December 1 level of 99.9%.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending April 1 had weights down slightly to 287.1 pounds from 287.7 pounds last week and 289.2 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales of 53,200 metric tons for 2023; a marketing year high with shipments of 31,500 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.