Corn

Corn closed the week 14 cents higher. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 20.4 million bushels of corn to China and 4.4 million bushels of corn to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending March 23, were 26.2 million bushels, down from the previous week's 46.9 million bushels, significantly below same-week exports of 63.6 million bushels and were the lowest in four weeks.

The overall corn export program remains disappointing as shipments over the last four weeks averaged 37.5 million bushels per week versus last year's 57.5 million per week average during the same period and have consistently been below the roughly 42.8 million per week average that will be needed through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.850 billion bushel export projection.

This week's activity did show 68,000 tons of corn was shipped to China. Cumulative export inspections of 716 million bushels are now down 37% from last year's 1.144 billion versus USDA estimating 2022-2023 exports to be down 25.1% from last year.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production for the week ending March 24 was 1,033,000 barrels per day versus 997,000 barrels per day last week and 1,036,000 barrels per day a year ago. This was the fourth consecutive week of production below year ago levels. Ethanol stocks slipped to 25.5 million bushels, down from 26.2 million bushels the prior week and 26.5 million bushels last year.

The USDA has March 1 U.S. corn stocks at 7.401 billion bushels, 69 million bushels below the average trade estimate of 7.470 billion and down 4.7% from last year’s 7.758 billion. USDA also slightly revised Dec. 1 U.S. corn stocks up to 10.821 billion bushels from 10.809 billion initially reported in the Jan. 12 Grain Stocks report.

The USDA estimated 2023-2024 U.S. corn planted area at 91.996 million acres, up 3.4 million acres from last year and roughly one million acres above the USDA’s February Ag Outlook Forum ideas as well as the average market expectations. In three of the last four years and six of the last ten years, the final planted acreage has come in below the USDA March estimate.

Strategy and outlook

If you have sold cash product through the winter months, it is time to step in and re-own those sales with futures and options contracts.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 75.25 cents higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

U.S. soybean exports last week were 32.7 million bushels, up from the previous week's 26.4 million bushels, solidly above last year's same-week exports of 23.2 million and were the highest in five weeks. This week's exports included 507,000 tons to China, leaving them with only around 1.1 million metric tons of outstanding sales left to ship on the books versus 2.2 million metric tons yet unshipped at this time last year.

Over the last four weeks, U.S. soybean exports averaged 25.7 million bushels per week versus 25.3 million per week during the same period last year and will only need to average roughly 12.8 million per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.015 billion bushel export projection vs last year's 21.4 million per week average from this point forward as the expected sharp seasonal decline in shipping activity continues to be awaited.

Cumulative export inspections of 1.652 billion bushels are up 3.4% from last year's 1.597 billion versus USDA estimating 2022-2023 exports will eventually prove 6.6% below year ago levels.

The USDA’s March 1 U.S. soybean stocks estimate of 1.685 billion bushels provided a bullish surprise to the market, coming in 57 million bushels below the average trade estimate of 1.742 billion bushels, the second largest downside “miss” on record for this report.

This was the first time in seven years that March 1 soybean stocks were below the average trade estimate. The USDA’s 2023-2024 U.S. soybean planted acreage estimate of 87.505 million acres was roughly 700,000 acres below the average trade estimate of 88.242 million and reflects essentially unchanged area from last year’s 87.450 million.

Strategy and outlook

Now is the time of year to re-own previous cash sales for a rally into our summer growing season.

Wheat

Chicago wheat closed 2 cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 29.25 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 38.25 cents higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

U.S. wheat export remain respectable with 14.4 million bushels shipped last week, comparable to the previous week's 13.8 million and last year's same-week exports of 12.6 million bushels, while most importantly, continuing to run at a pace justifying the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection as export inspections will need to average roughly 11.2 million bushels per week over the final 10 weeks of 2022-2023 to reach their target.

Over the last four weeks, wheat exports averaged 12.5 million bushels per week, nearly identical to last year's 12.8 million per week average during the same period, while last year shipments averaged 12.6 million bushels per week from this point forward.

Cumulative export inspections of 613 million bushels are down just 1.3% from last year's 621 million versus USDA estimating 2022-2023 exports to be down 3.1% year-over-year.

State by state, winter wheat conditions are: Kansas at 19% g/e, unchanged from last week, Oklahoma up 5% to 34%, Texas down 5% to 15%; Nebraska up 3% to 22%,; Montana up 10% to 31%, Colorado down 8% to 28% and South Dakota down 1% to 22%.

The USDA’s March 1 U.S. wheat stocks estimate of 946 million bushels was not, in and of itself, fundamentally negative for wheat, coming in only modestly above the average trade estimate of 934 million bushels, but what was a bit fundamentally negative was the upward revision in December 1 wheat stocks to 1.312 billion bushels from 1.280 billion that was initially estimated.

The USDA further raised U.S. winter wheat planted area by another 555,000 acres from the January Winter Wheat Seedings report estimate of 36.950 million to 37.505 million acres, the highest in eight years.

The USDA raised Kansas planted area by 600,000 acres from January, essentially accounting for the entire increase in winter wheat planted area alone.

The USDA now puts 2023-2024 U.S. Hard Red Winter planted area at 26.0 million acres versus 23.1 million last year, Soft Red Winter at 7.8 million acres versus 6.6 million last year and winter white at 3.7 million acres versus 3.6 million last year. Spring wheat area was pegged at 10.570 million acres, below the average trade estimate of 10.950 million and down 265,000 acres from last year’s 10.835 million.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large spec open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Live cattle closed $5.35 higher while feeder cattle closed $7.57 higher.

Moderate to active fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $168 to $172 live and ranged from $268 to $276 dressed with the averages being $171 live and $272 dressed. This is mostly $2 to $6 higher than last week. Moderate volumes traded in the South at $165 to $167 live, which is $2 to $4 firmer than last week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,233 head offered for sale and 543 head sold at $168.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 4 pounds from last week at 899 pounds, which is 17 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 at 18,600 metric tons and shipments of 13,500 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean hogs

Lean hogs closed the week 22 cents higher.

The Quarterly Hog and Pig Report showed the inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1st was 72.9 million head. This was up slightly from March 1, 2022, but down 2% from Dec. 1st 2022 and right in line with expectations. This was the first quarter in 11 that showed an increase compared to one year ago. Those kept for breeding were also exactly at expectations with 100.5% versus 100.5% estimated and 100.3%.

Dec. 1, 2022. Kept for marketing was 100.% versus estimates of 100.2% but above the December 1 level of 99.9%.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending March 25 have weights increasing to 287.7 pounds from 286.8 pounds the prior week and 287.9 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 sales of 38,000 metric tons and shipments of 30,500 metric tons..

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.