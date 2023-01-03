USDA estimates soybean exports down five percent

Corn

Corn closed the week 12 and a half cents higher. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 7 million bushels of corn to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, corn inspections totaled 33.7 million bushels for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 22. Total inspections in 2022-2023 are now at 348 million bushels, down 28 percent from the previous year. USDA is estimating corn exports at 2.15 billion bushels in 2022-2023, down 13 percent from the previous year.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended Dec. 23 fell sharply to 963,000 barrels per day from 1.029 million barrels per day the week prior, the lowest in 11 weeks and a significant 9.1 percent below year ago same-week production of 1.059 million barrels per day. This is the first week since mid-October in which production was below the current estimated average “needed” pace of 1.027 million barrels per day in order to reach the USDA’s 5.275 billion bushel corn for ethanol usage estimate. U.S. ethanol stocks last week rose solidly to 24.63 million barrels from 24.06 million barrels the week prior, easily remaining record high on a same-week basis, and now up 19.2 percent from year ago stocks of 868 million gallons.

Strategy and outlook

The market is telling producers to sell into a strong basis and look to re-own on weakness.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 38 and a half cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 6.8 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. Soybean inspections totaled 64.4 million bushels for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 22. Total inspections in 2022-2023 are now at 997 million bushels, down 7 percent from the previous year. USDA is estimating soybean exports at 2.045 billion bushels in 2022-2023, down 5 percent from the previous year.

Strategy and outlook

Tight stocks suggest little room for error, but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will undercut U.S. exports in January into March.

Wheat

For the week, Chicago wheat closed 16 and a half cents higher. Kansas City wheat closed 11 and a quarter cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 7 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. Wheat inspections totaled 10.3 million bushels for the week ending Thursday, Dec. 22. Total wheat inspections in 2022-2023 are now at 431 million bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year. USDA is estimating wheat exports at 775 million bushels in 2022-2023, down three percent from the previous year.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large speculative open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support could be very bullish.

Live and feeder cattle

Last week, live cattle closed 15 cents higher while feeder cattle closed 90 cents lower.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report highlighted a slightly larger placement figure compared to estimates but the overall effect on the direction of the cattle market should be limited. On feed supplies came in at 97.4 percent versus estimates of 97.1 percent and at 97.9 percent last year, placements at 97.9 percent versus estimates of 95.4 percent and 93.5 percent last year and marketings at 101.2 percent versus estimates of 100.9 versus and 100.7 percent last year.

Last week, there was light fed cattle cash trade in the north at $156 to $159.50 per hundredweight live and $248 to $250 dressed which is steady to $1 higher than last week. Light volumes traded in the South at $157 per hundredweight, which is $1 to $2 firmer than last week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,045 head offered for sale and no cattle sold.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 1 pound from last week at 927 pounds, which is 3 pounds above last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2022 of 2,300 metric tons. 2023 sales of 7,200 metric tons and shipments of 16,800 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs closed the week 5 cents higher.

In the monthly cold storage report, total red meat supplies in freezers were down 4 percent from the previous month but up 10 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 2 percent from the previous month and up 6 percent from last year. Frozen pork supplies were down 11 percent from the previous month but up 13 percent from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 35 percent from last month and up 116 percent from last year.

The quarterly hog and pigs report saw December 1 hogs lower than expected at 98.2 percent versus pre-report expectations of 98.5 percent and down slightly from 98.4 percent in September, kept for breeding at 100.5 percent versus estimates of 99.8 percent and last quarter's 99.45 and kept for marketing at 98 percent versus estimates of 98.4 percent and 98.5 percent in September.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending Dec. 24 has weights at 283.2 pounds versus 285.4 pounds last week and 290.8 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2022 of 15,100 metric tons. 2023 sales of 30,500 metric tons and shipments of 32,400 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.