Valley Queen breaks ground on expansion

On Thursday, May 19, Valley Queen Cheese Factory in Milbank, South Dakota broke ground on a $195 million expansion.

Along with the expansion, Valley Queen will also be constructing a distribution center in western Wisconsin.

This is the largest expansion in the company’s 93-year history and is set to increase the company’s processing capacity by 50 percent.

Currently, the plant produces 200 million pounds of cheese for national retail and foodservice companies.

The expansion will create an additional daily milk processing capacity of 3 million pounds. The company presently takes in roughly 1.8 billion pounds of milk annually.

The extra production requires an additional 30,000 cows to be added to Valley Queen’s territory.

The groundbreaking ceremony kicked off with Valley Queen CEO Doug Wilke welcoming the crowd and distinguished guests, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Wilke was followed by the Valley Queen board chair Ken Karels, who thanked the Valley Queen employees for making the expansion possible.

“You don't operate a 24-hour, 365-day plant and then increase it 50 percent. It’s not easy. So we thank you for the work that you’re going to be doing with that,” he said.

Karels also reflected on the factory's Swiss founders, Alfred Gonzenbach and Alfred Nef.

“I can tell you they'd be very, very proud. They'd be proud of Rudy and Max and the family. They'd be proud of the values that Valley Queen continues to hold,” Karels said.

Rudy Nef, Alfred Nef’s son, who served on Valley Queen’s board until 2019, was also present, sporting a traditional Swiss milking jacket.

Gov. Noem opened her speech by joking that she was related to half of Milbank, as her grandmother was from the area.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I came up here for every family reunion and special event and so to continue to watch Valley queen, and what they do in this community, is so impactful,” Noem said.

She commended the plant’s commitment to partnering with the city of Milbank, including schools, non-profit organizations and child care.

“Recognizing the value of having a community that wraps its round arms around every single family helps them be successful,” Noem said.

Noem wrapped up her speech by introducing the Lt. Gov.

“I was surprised to hear this is his first trip (to Milbank),” Noem said of Rhoden. “I said, in that case, you’re going to say a few words.”

Lt. Gov. Rhoden took the opportunity to reflect on the agricultural industry and the impact Valley Queen has on the state’s ag economy.

“For our number one industry to have this kind of investment from a family that's been here for four generations is huge. I think that's a picture of what agriculture looks like in South Dakota,” the Lt. Gov. said.

Valley Queen officials said the expansion will bring 140 new jobs to the northeastern South Dakota community.

With South Dakota’s 2.3 percent unemployment rate and even the largest cities scrambling for employees, Jason Mischel, vice president of sales and milk procurement, said even though the expansion won’t open until January 2025, they’re starting the hiring process now utilizing a multi-year staffing strategy to build up over time.

Mischel said they have a wide array of disciplines, including truck drivers, production operators, lab staff, and more.

“We’ll draw from as wide of an area as we need to and hope to convince a few people that Milbank is a great place to move to,” he said.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

