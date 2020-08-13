We’re not in the electricity business—we’re in the quality of life business.
This sentiment resonates with all the electric cooperatives across the state of South Dakota. If you are a member of an electric cooperative, your membership involves so much more than electricity.
Over 70 years ago, electric cooperatives brought power to farms and ranches that had been left in the dark and improved quality of life for rural members. Today, electricity has become a common, basic need.
However, electric cooperatives are still working to make sure rural members are not “left in the dark” when it comes to economic development, technology, safety, legislation, or youth leadership. Co-ops continue to lead on numerous issues that impact rural quality of life.
Farm Safety
Harvest is right around the corner, and this year especially, there can be numerous distractions during the buzz of the busy season. However, safety should continue to be top of mind.
Electric co-ops continue to educate everyone on looking up and out for power lines and what to do if you do contact a power line.
While working the “Neon Leon” demo at the Black Hills Stock Show, Todd Eliason with Rushmore Electric Power Cooperative heard a child yell “That’s him!” and point in his direction. Eliason admits that his first thought was “Oh no, what did I do?”
However, the mother approached him in tears and explained that her son had contacted a power line with a piece of farm equipment, and thanks to Eliason’s demonstration in previous years, her son knew to stay put and not get out, and it saved his life.
If you do contact a power line, stay put and call for help. If there is a fire and you need to exit the equipment, jump clear, never touching the ground and the equipment at the same time. Then shuffle or hop away. For more information, visit www.poweringyoursafety.com.
Youth Outreach
Whether it’s pedaling a bike to turn on a light bulb or zapping a hot dog on the high voltage trailer demo, co-ops have been teaching electric education and safety to children for generations. Parents and grandparents who remember the demonstrations now look forward to having their children learn the same electric safety tips.
In addition to electric safety, co-ops realize that investing in youth is an investment in our future communities and leaders. Co-ops annually send students to Washington, D.C., to learn about our nation’s capital and to North Dakota to learn about electricity generation. Many co-ops offer scholarships, job shadowing opportunities, and apprenticeship opportunities as well.
If you have a high school junior or senior, be sure to reach out to your electric co-op about potential opportunities.
Energy Efficiency
What other business model encourages you to use less of their product? While electric co-ops sell electricity, they consistently assist members in lowering their electric bill.
Ask your cooperative about an energy audit. A trained cooperative representative can visit your home and conduct an audit to make recommendations on weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades.
When updating home heating equipment or lighting, be sure to visit with your cooperative as well. They can make recommendations for the most efficient equipment, and many co-ops also offer rebates to members for heating equipment, lighting, water heaters, irrigation management, and more.
New Technology
While the technology behind renewable energy, electric vehicles and batteries continues to rapidly change, the concepts are here to stay. Today, there is an endless supply of information on the internet with hidden agendas. Sorting factual from fictional information can be difficult.
Thankfully, rural co-op members have access to a trusted energy advisor, which they happen to own—their electric cooperative. Several co-ops have invested in solar projects, electric vehicles or smart home devices so they can offer first-hand experiences to their members. Co-ops also freely share information among each other, so you benefit from the network of over 700 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.
Electric co-ops are committed to providing reliable electricity, but also committed to improving life overall for our membership. To locate your local electric cooperative and see what your membership means for you, visit yourcooppower.com.
