For me, winter storms always create a mixed mood of apprehension and anticipation. It’s enlivening to have the dreary landscape of bare trees, brown fields and sloughs of old snow and ice covered by a new layer of sparkling white snow. And watching the snow fall and the wind blow is a welcome diversion from increasingly tiresome winter routines. Even more, it can be rather relaxing to be stuck at home with a solid excuse to delay various tasks and projects that require a trip to town.

This winter has been a fairly stormy one, starting with a good-sized blizzard during the holidays. Since then, we’ve had two or three more storms with around 4-5 inches of snow each. Like most country folk, we’ve always paid a lot of attention to weather reports and each prediction means a week or more of adjusting to the daily forecasts.

Long-time South Dakotans know that we’re talking about a lot of adjustments from the first forecast to the last one just before the storm breaks: There’s going to be a foot of snow; no it’s likely only four inches; it’s heading south; it’s creeping north; it’s going to be mostly in Wyoming; back to a foot of snow; then it’s only six inches but gale-force winds cause more problems than if it were two feet of snow. No matter what we end up with, it adds up to a lot of preparation.

A coming storm generally necessitates a trip to town to stock up on essentials like milk and other groceries, diesel fuel and any errands that we want to get done sooner rather than later.

At home, my husband hauls several pickup loads of wood over from the big pile and stacks them in the wood room. Then there’s making sure the chimney is clean, the chicken coop is fairly poop-free, the kitchen compost is dumped on the outdoor pile and the bird feeder is full.

Another important preparation that occurs after each storm is over is making sure all the snow on the porches, decks, doorways and outdoor steps is quickly shoveled off so icy surfaces are kept to a minimum around the house and on paths we use to get around our property. Particularly with this year’s ice problems, on warm days my husband takes the tractor out and tries to lightly rough up the road surface and throws some buckets of gravel on top to provide a little more traction after the new snow falls.

Our diesel tractor lives in the garage all winter long so my husband can build a fire and warm it up before going out to plow when the storm is over. The generator is gassed up and sitting in the corner.

In the house, when gale-force winds are predicted, I fill up pots and jugs with water in case the electricity goes out and the well pump quits. The electric co-op has spent many hours clearing lines this past number of years, but losing power is still a concern. After Winter Storm Atlas, the huge October 2013 blizzard during which we lost power for nine days, I bought enough kerosene lamps to keep the “lights” on, and I’ve a supply of long-burning candles just in case.

With so many weather Websites now available, I spend more time than I should checking out all the possibilities. The site I like the best is YouTube’s POW Ponder on Weather, who gives very detailed reports with lots of maps. Since I started watching, most of his forecasts have turned out to be close to what actually happens.

By the time “winter storm watches” are posted, all our preparations are complete and it’s time to wait and see if “winter storm warnings” follow. When they do, I begin to look out our north-facing windows to see if snow clouds are building behind the ridges. Soon the wind picks up, the cold fog begins to roll down the slopes, and flakes fly around in random patterns before building up to gusty squalls.

The waiting is over, and the storm has arrived.