When the kid teaches the parent a thing or two about cooking

During his last couple of visits from Virginia, my 20-something son has volunteered to cook for us.

What a pleasant surprise that the kiddo is preparing interesting meals. Better still that he treats us to it.

I taught the kid to cook while he was growing up - honest I did. I introduced both boys to kitchen skills with baking cookies, like my mother did for me.

Maybe that’s why we all have a sweet tooth. It took decades before I stopped planning meals around what was going to be for dessert.

Anyway, once out of college and on his own, my eldest had resorted to packaged and frozen bachelor fare. Finally he had enough, and he decided to subscribe to one of those meal services that delivers recipes and ingredients to the front door.

One could argue it’s expensive, but I will counter that if it’s teaching him to cook nutritious, fresh meals, it’s worth it. I have noticed he is increasingly adventurous with his palate - and dare I say he actually loves vegetables, the way to his mother’s heart.

One of the neat things about the service is that they not only supply the ingredients and recipes; they also list all the equipment needed, which is helpful for young or inexperienced cooks.

When he offered to bake shepherd’s pie last month, I was not enthusiastic. With apologies to lunch ladies everywhere, my only experience with shepherd’s pie was at school, which made me not a fan.

I’m glad I kept an open mind. That boy did my grandmother’s cast-iron skillet proud. Also, he explained, it is technically not shepherd’s pie. When made with ground beef, it’s cottage pie. Shepherd’s pie contains ground lamb. Now I’ve learned something.

My son’s subscription provides recipes for two-serving meals, but he converted this one to yield four to six generous servings for our supper, which is what I’m publishing here. If there are just a couple of you in the house, cut the recipe in half. You’ll still have leftovers.

I think the beauty of cottage pie or shepherd’s pie is that you don’t have to be precise with the ingredients. If you want more or fewer potatoes or carrots, more or less meat, be my guest. For this recipe, I think you don’t have to buy beef stock concentrate; a bouillon cube dissolved in 3 tablespoons of water would do.

I got such a giggle from his recipe title that I had to leave it the way he sent it.

Cottage Pie or Shepherd's Pie or Something

Adapted from HelloFresh

2 pounds potatoes

5 ounces celery (about 3 large stalks)

About 3 teaspoons dried thyme

½ cup sour cream

1 cup crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded

6 ounces of carrots (about 3 medium carrots)

1 yellow onion

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

3 tablespoons beef stock concentrate or broth concentrate

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and Pepper

Wash and dry produce. Dice potatoes, preferably into 1/2-inch pieces or smaller. (It is not necessary to peel them first.)

Trim, peel, and cut carrots into bite-size pieces. Finely dice celery. Peel and dice onion.

Add potatoes to a pot; add salted water until the potatoes are covered by 2 inches. Bring contents to a boil and boil until tender, 15-20 minutes.

Drain potatoes using a strainer and return them to the pot. Mash potatoes with sour cream, 1 teaspoon of thyme, and butter, adding splashes of water as needed. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and set aside.

Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped carrots. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring, until slightly softened. Add celery, onion, and a little more oil; season with salt and pepper.

Cook 5-7 minutes, stirring, until tender (if vegetables brown too quickly, add a little water). Stir in garlic powder and 2 teaspoons of thyme, cook for 30 seconds.

Add ground beef to the skillet with the vegetables. Cook while breaking the meat up into pieces until browned and cooked through, 4-6 minutes.

Sprinkle on the flour, stirring until combined, cook for 1 minute.

Stir crushed tomatoes and 1/2 cup of water into the skillet with beef and vegetables.

Stir in stock concentrate and bring to a boil. Cook until mixture is very thick, 1-2 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste, if needed. If your pan isn't ovenproof, transfer contents to a baking dish.

Set oven broiler to high heat.

Top beef filling with mashed potatoes; leave a gap around the edge if the food is near or over the top of the pan. Evenly sprinkle with cheddar cheese.

Place in oven and broil until the cheese is browned, 3-4 minutes. If you hear it bubbling you can stop. Watch carefully to avoid burning.

Let cool slightly, then serve directly from pan.

Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.