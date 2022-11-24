Winter is here

Our harvest is finished and winter weather is here. What an abrupt change in weather conditions. We finished harvest Nov. 3 and suddenly the cold, cloudy, damp and light flurries began. It was dry, with only one rain event to slow harvest, for which the whole community was grateful.
A .70 inch rain event was enough to greatly lessen the fire danger and help give the fire departments a break. Our local department set a record for fire and rescue calls in a 60-day period.
In reviewing the crop production, I see we are -12% short on expected corn bushels compared to a conservative spring estimate and -20% short on bean crop.
The basis has helped to soften the blow of less crops, but still a disappointing year with record low rainfall, and record amounts of irrigation.
The small rain amounts late harvest and one after harvest helped my fall seeded rye finally establish a stand before freezing temps. One small victory!
I also seeded some waterway areas on highly erodible land areas that established a stand. That’s one practice I really believe can help protect our fragile soils.
Our yield was quite variable, however, irrigated yields that usually help up our final average were disappointing this year. We need to do more analysis to determine why.
The variables on each field are substantial now, with each field getting a different hybrid, possibly a different fertilizer prescription, different planter starter application, and maybe a fungicide, and / or insecticide treatment.
That’s an area this older farm needs help addressing: data mining for decision making. The variables are becoming so complicated to quantify.
I’ve had a couple phone interruptions while writing this report - from seed dealers of course. It’s seed prepay time. There’s no break from one crop to another anymore, just different planning seasons.
I’ve reviewed my 2023 budget and put it together in about August. I added about 10% for higher fertilizer from 2022. Looks like I’m still about $100-150 per acre below actual fall prices. Wow! Seeing that I’m short on costs on 2023 budget and watching 2023 prices erode on the board gives an uneasy feeling for next marketing year.
This inflationary environment will be tough to navigate and maintain profitability. Also, my lender just sent a letter informing me of an eight percent operating interest rate. Days of almost free interest rates are gone.
Corn and bean markets have a 20 to 30 cent trading range daily now. Very volatile times.
How volatile? In the period of the early 1980s we had the highest interest rates in 150 years, by 2012 we had the lowest interest rates in 150 years. In 2020 we had $2.75 corn, by mid-2022 we had $8 corn. A very difficult management environment to operate in.
Now include the weather and political environment and it will make for an interesting and challenging 2023. But ag is full of optimists that always believe things will get better.
What’s optimism look like? How about $400 per land rent for 2023 for good dryland. And $600 per acre for good quality irrigated.
A dryland quarter is being offered in my neighborhood tomorrow with rumors of a $10,000 starting bid.
Wish some of that optimism could settle in on me.
You must have a brighter outlook for the future if you farm, but some pragmatism must be part of your DNA to survive.
We did survive 2022 and we look forward to 2023. The Lord did provide for all our needs after all. That’s always our assurance.