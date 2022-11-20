With shorter days, I consider the dark side of life

It’s mid-November and I’m thinking about my favorite day of the year – and no, it’s not Thanksgiving. This year, it’s Wednesday, Dec. 21 – the shortest day of the year for 2022. I don’t know how many people mark this day, but I have for many years and it always cheers me up when every day starts to be a little bit longer than the day before. Conversely, around June 21 I always feel slightly down-hearted as the slow march to winter begins – every day a few seconds shorter than the day before.
Yes, it’s true. I don’t like the dark. I habitually wake up around 5:30, and these days it’s pitch black out. I roll around until 6:00, and it may as well be midnight. It will get more and more dismal until Dec. 21, when the sun will rise at 7:24 a.m. and set at 4:17 p.m., providing an abysmal 8 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.
Unlike most creatures, humans are diurnal – daytime animals. Studies have shown that humans can be adversely affected by lack of daylight, especially in the morning. A certain number of people are affected by SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) which causes depression. This disorder seems to be due to a “phase-shift” of the circadian rhythm. Your watch may tell you it’s time to get going, but your body’s internal clock says you should be resting. Bright light in the morning resets your circadian clock.
But scientific explanations don’t express what I’m talking about. As a creature of the light, it somehow seems improper to carry out my daily routines in the dark. How little most of us humans know about the dark and how fearful we often are when confronted with it. How poorly nature has provisioned us in terms of our senses as we attempt to maneuver when the sun disappears.
Living in the country, I occasionally get a glimpse of the nighttime world. Walking my well-worn trail through the woods late one recent afternoon, I came upon the tree where my one-time neighbor had placed a game camera a few years back. I seldom see animals on my walks. Yet my neighbor’s camera regularly showed fox, skunks, a mountain lion or two, raccoons, various rodents, a bobcat and a local pesky dog going about their nightly activities. Most animals are nocturnal: hunting, foraging, finding shelter and mating at night.
Some animals, like my cat, are crepuscular. One reason I force myself up is my sweet little kitty is outside in the cold meowing to get in after his dawn hour wanderings, ready to eat and then mostly sleep the day away until dusk, when it’s time to search for his evening mouse.
We humans know little of life after dark, when animals are most at ease. How alien it sometimes seems. On a cold, dark night, coyotes begin their crazed, hysterical howling. Domesticated as I am, it awakens something both unknown and known in me. How much do I miss experiencing in this dark, uncharted universe, warm and safe in my bed.
On a clear night, I stand outside on my deck looking up at the stars. It’s not completely dark at my rural home. Far to the south, the city lights still cast a glow, and the chicken house light is certainly too bright. Yet I am still stirred and stimulated by the mystery of the night.
Yet back in my day-to-day world, it’s just annoying. It’s not only dark, it’s cold. Driving to town, the sun is low in the east and directly in my eyes; driving home it’s low in the west and still in my eyes. The heat of the day doesn’t arrive until 2 p.m. or later, and there’s just a few hours until it’s cooling down and getting dark – again.
But December 21 – the winter solstice -- will eventually arrive. Then a few days later, comes my second favorite day of the year: Christmas, with traditions in part rooted in the agrarian world, celebrating when the light is born anew and begins its return to the darkened winter world.