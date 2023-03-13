Corn

Corn closed the week 22.5 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 4.3 million bushels of corn to Japan and 7.2 million bushels of corn to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending March 2, were 35.4 million bushels, up from the previous week's 25.6 million bushels and near the 2022-2023 marketing year high of 36.3 million bushels, but still well below last year's same-week exports of 62.3 million bushels and still well below the roughly 45.9 million bushels per week that will be needed during the March-August period in order to reach the USDA's 1.925 billion bushel export projection.

Over the last four weeks, U.S. corn exports averaged 26.9 million bushels per week, nearly unchanged from the 25.1 million per week during the previous four-week period and a fraction of last year's 60.7 million per week during the same period, as cumulative export inspections of 602 million bushels set another marketing year high deficit to last year's 976 million bushels of 38.3% versus USDA estimating this year's exports to ultimately be down 22.1% on the year.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production rose to 1.01 million barrels per day in the week ending March 3, up from 1 million the previous week, but below the 1.03 barrels per day in the same week last year. U.S. ethanol stocks rose to 25.3 million barrels in the week ending March 3, up from 24.8 million the previous week and unchanged from the same week last year.

In the monthly supply/demand report the USDA increased corn ending stocks to 1.34 billion bushels, up from 1.26 billion last month and above trade at 1.30 billion. USDA lowered U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels, resulting in ending stocks jumping by the same amount from last month to 1.342 billion bushels. This will limit upside potential for U.S. old crop values.

Corn production in Brazil was left unchanged at 125 million metric tons versus 116 million metric tons last year while Argentina corn production was cut from 47 million metric tons to 40 million metric tons and is well below last year's 49.5 million metric tons. World ending stocks for corn are above estimates despite the fall in Argentine production at 296.5 million metric tons versus estimates of 293.2 million metric tons and 295.3 million metric tons last month.

Strategy and outlook

If you have sold cash products through the winter months, it is time to step in and re-own those sales with futures and options contracts.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 12.5 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced sales of 6.8 million bushels of soybeans to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week were 19.9 million bushels, down solidly from the previous week's 28.1 million bushels, well below same-week year ago exports of 28.4 million bushels and continuing the sharp seasonal decline in hitting the lowest in 23 weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 1.569 billion bushels are still up 2.9% from last year's 1.52 billion, but again slipping, and will require exports to average roughly 13.9 million bushels per week through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 1.99 billion bushel export projection versus last year's 21.7 million bushels per week average from this point forward.

The USDA supply/demand report saw U.S. soybean ending stocks drop to 210 million bushels, down 15 million from previous month and 10 million below trade expectations.

The USDA lowered soybean crush by 10 million bushels but increased exports by 25 million bushels to account for 15 million bushels lower ending stocks of 210 million bushels. Soybean production in Brazil was left unchanged at 153.0 million metric tons from a month ago, which is still much larger than last year's 129.5 million metric tons and would be a new production record. Meanwhile, production in Argentina was cut from 41 million metric tons to 33 million metric tons, both are well below trade estimates. World soybean stocks are forecast at 100 million metric tons versus estimates of 100.3 million metric tons and down from 102 million metric tons last month.

Strategy and outlook

Harvest is ongoing in Brazil, with disruptions caused by excessive rainfall. However, dryness continues to shrink the size of the Argentine soybean crop, which looks to be the smallest in 6 years.

Wheat

For the week, Chicago wheat closed 25.25 cents lower. Kansas City wheat closed 11.75 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 48.25 lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week were at an 8-week low at 9.9 million metric tons, declining sharply from the previous week's 24 million metric tons, falling below same-week exports of 14.8 million metric tons. Additionally, exports fell below the roughly 11.6 million metric tons per week average that is needed through the end of May to reach the USDA's 775 million bushel export projection, the first shortfall relative to the "needed" pace in six weeks.

Kansas winter wheat conditions are 17% good to excellent versus 19% last week and 24% good to excellent last year.

Oklahoma improved to 39% good to to excellent versus 36% last week and 15% last year while Texas improved to 19% good to to excellent versus 14% last week and 7% last year.

The USDA made minimal changes to the wheat balance sheets in the monthly supply/demand report. U.S. wheat ending stocks were unchanged at 568 million bushels versus expected 573 million by the trade in pre-report estimates. World wheat stocks fell to 267.2 million metric tons from 269.3 million metric tons last month and below estimates of 269.7 million metric tons. This was largely due to a cut in Chinese ending stocks of 5 million metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Commercials are buying and large special open interest is at a low. A rally off weekly technical support is a selling opportunity for old crop inventory.

Live and feeder cattle

Last week, live cattle closed $1.17 lower while feeder cattle closed $1.55 higher.

Last week, a moderate to active fed cattle trade was noted in the north at $165 live and mostly $265 dressed this week, steady with last week for both live and dressed trade. A moderate trade occurred in the south at $165 live, steady with last week.

Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,142 head offered for sale and no sales were made.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 4 pounds from last week at 902 pounds, which is still 15 pounds below last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales for 2023 at 5,600 metric tons, a marketing year low and shipments of 13,000 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies into 2023 despite very small cattle numbers.

Lean Hogs

Lean hogs closed the week $2.75 higher.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending March 4, were up slightly to 285.9 pounds versus 285.7 pounds last week and 287.5 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales for 2023 sales of 22,100 metric tons and shipments of 30,300 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook

Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.