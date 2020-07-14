I just love to look up definitions of words.
When I think about the entertainment that is currently experienced in this household, the word troglodyte comes to mind. I got curious. I found that in prehistoric times, it was a person who lived in a cave. More recently, it can mean a hermit or “a person who is regarded as being deliberately ignorant or old-fashioned.”
How can that be, you ask? We still have a TV that is not flat screen and still used occasionally. Remember those big, bulky cases that had cathode ray tubes? One still sits in our living room.
Another reason I say we are media troglodytes is that we still use an antenna. No cable here. I have been told that people pay up to $200 a month for cable subscriptions. My frugal mind says, “That’s $2,400 a year!” I could travel (and have) with my husband for over three weeks on that amount in a third world country.
We do have a flat screen model. It came with a built in DVD player and for years we got Netflix movies through the mail. Then, one day an awful crunching was heard. A disc got eaten. We figured it was cheaper to get an external disc player, but now that mostly sits unused. There are only a few movies that are of interest these days.
I got curious about viewing habits of people. The average American watches four to five hours a day. Folks over 65 have been found to watch over seven hours a day. Wow. That’s a lot of commercials.
So what do we watch? Well, “Jeopardy,” is watched most days by my husband. It’s broadcast six days a week at 6 p.m. Don’t call then, if you want the phone to be answered. I like to watch “Star Trek,” and “Deep Space.” Sometimes we turn on “Frazier,” after supper. While the Omaha World Herald only shows ten channels in their TV listings, scrolling through my channels yielded a count of 22. That’s a lot of free entertainment!
Troglodyte? Yup, that’s us. Saving money and being hermits in Craig.