The University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at the UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls campuses. The state of Wisconsin supports the hub with $7.8 million per year. It’s intended to keep Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy products in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
Stewarding those dollars is an advisory council comprised of industry and university representatives along with a leadership committee comprised of the three university deans. There are also steering committees at each of those three universities.
The 11-member advisory council provides guidance to the faculty director and leadership committee. The members foster two-way communication and idea generation between Wisconsin’s dairy community and university partners. The council also helps ensure decisions and activities remain consistent with the four focus areas of the hub.
- Steward land and water resources.
- Enrich human health and nutrition.
- Ensure animal health and welfare.
- Grow farm businesses and communities.
Council structure reflects partnerships
The advisory council is comprised of a wide range of members.
- five members from the three universities
- five members representing industry partners – the Dairy Business Association, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
- an individual designated by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
Serving as the inaugural chairperson is Mitch Breunig, a dairy farmer from Sauk City, Wisconsin.
Meeting quarterly, the advisory council receives updates from each university including projects that are receiving funding or areas being considered for funding. Each council member has the chance to share information from the organization, agency or university he or she represents. In addition university guests working on hub-funded research are featured at each meeting.
The Dairy Innovation Hub was established to include a direct line of communication with the stakeholders it serves. Council members share that feedback and are encouraged to routinely bring ideas and challenges to the group. Likewise the council gives stakeholders a window into how research works on a university campus. That two-way communication is a critical function of the council.
Hub creates real impact
When the structure of the hub – particularly the advisory council – was established, organizers were adamant that it allow for two-way communication and idea-sharing. For the hub to make a difference in the dairy community it’s necessary to ensure its efforts are actually solving the challenges of today and tomorrow, as well as those that haven’t been considered yet.
An example of that is the creation of new faculty positions at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. An early council meeting included a brainstorming session – complete with a flip chart, colored markers and people sharing their ideas – and then prioritizing resulting ideas. That session and several others resulted in the formation of faculty positions, the first of which started in August at UW-Platteville. UW-River Falls has positions currently posted, with UW-Madison following soon.
The Dairy Innovation Hub represents a partnership in which the dairy community came together with universities to advance a common cause and take advantage of a monetary investment afforded by the state of Wisconsin. It’s a partnership all parties take seriously and are proud of.
The structure of the advisory council ensures the collaborative spirit that united everyone in the first place will remain at the heart of the initiative. Those who would like to submit topics for the Dairy Innovation Hub to consider are encouraged to contact an advisory-council member for a direct answer – or to be routed to the appropriate researchers at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville or UW-River Falls. Some of the submissions the hub has received have resulted in funded research and technology ideas.
