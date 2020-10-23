SIDNEY, Iowa — Tom Lorimor admits to being pleasantly surprised with crop yields this year.
“Our yields are better this year than they normally are,” he said Oct. 14.
Lorimor, who farms near here in Fremont County, says he and his crew wrapped up the soybean harvest Oct. 11, with most yields in the upper-50s to low-60s.
“It was pretty wet in June and then got hot later, so we thought that would cut into yields,” the Southwest Iowa farmer said. “The beans are a good size and test weights were good, so we’re pleased.”
Lorimor estimates he is 25% done with corn harvest. He has harvested corn at anywhere from 12-16% moisture.
Most of his corn is on bottom ground, but says one field on more hilly ground averaged around 190 bushels per acre. Bottom ground is in the 220 to 230 bushels range.
“After being so wet the last two years, all that rain paid off a bit this year,” Lorimor said.
He said there were some insect and disease issues this growing season, but after weighing the cost, he decided to not spray.
“You have to look at the threshold and figure out if it pays economically,” Lorimor said. “We decided not to spray, and it seemed to work out for us this year.”