U of M team seeks a more effective PRRS vaccine

New work in vaccinations may help protect pigs against various strains of one highly infectious disease.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine are working to better understand antibodies that protect pigs from porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS).

“It’s an important pathogen worldwide,” said Dr. Cheryl Dvorak, the study’s primary investigator. “(Pigs with) previous exposure and vaccination are only partially protected.”

Vaccination for PRRS has been around since the early 1990s, but the virus has a high mutation rate. A vaccine will protect only against closely related strains of the virus. Yet some pigs, however rarely, have antibodies that give them broader protection from the virus.

That’s where Dvorak and her colleagues have focused their recent research. Starting with blood samples from pigs who had been exposed to multiple strains of PRRS, they worked backwards to learn how their immune systems attacked the virus.

“We wanted to know what antibodies were present in these pigs that are broadly protective and what proteins these antibodies target,” Dvorak said in a recent phone interview.

The study was published earlier this year in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.

The researchers isolated memory B cells, the cells that produce antibodies that protect against PRRS. They looked at which viral strains to which the B cells bind and where on the virus they were binding. They were able to identify five different PRRS virus-specific B cells – something that had not been done before. Four of them bound to what’s known as the GP5 protein, one that has been closely examined in PRRS virus research.