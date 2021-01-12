U.S. dairy exports show variability

U.S. whey exports delivered another month of growth in November to help mitigate declines in milk powder, cheese and lactose. Whey volume increased 27 percent to 48,569 metric tons for the month, and has increased 24 percent year-to-date.
cheese to Mexico weakened significantly. Reduced consumer demand inside of Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severe economic consequences likely contributed to November’s 38 percent decline – by 3,356 metric tons – in cheese exports to Mexico. The bigger factor was probably U.S. prices incentivizing international buyers to delay purchases during the summer and fall when domestic spot prices kept breaking records and cheese production was short compared to retail and food-box demand. But despite the pandemic, year-to-date cheese volumes to Mexico remain close to prior-year levels, decreasing just 1 percent.
