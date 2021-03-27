USDA invites partners to join Rural Workforce Innovation Network

United States Department of Agriculture invited new members to join a national network of public-private partners to help create and improve access to jobs in America’s rural towns and communities.
The Rural Workforce Innovation Network was established in 2018 to create a forum for public and private partners to help increase access to workforce opportunities across rural America. The network includes governmental entities, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations and private businesses actively working to improve workforce development in their local communities.
RWIN helps rural leaders:
• Build partnerships; • Develop tools and resources to meet the needs of rural employers and employees; and • Share information on emerging trends, best practices and workforce development resources.
To join, interested parties must submit a membership form to USDA. Members may join the network on a continuous basis.
USDA also is inviting interested parties to attend a monthly series of public virtual workshops to create strategies to support rural workforce development. Workshop topics will focus on addressing workforce development needs using Rural Development programs, emerging industry trends, best practices and leveraged community resources.
The registration information for workshops is available at www.rd.usda.gov/rwin. For more information or questions about RWIN contact RD.Innovation.RWIN@usda.gov.