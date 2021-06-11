USDA: Producers to receive premium benefit for cover crops

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agricultural producers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture if they planted cover crops during this crop year through a program called the Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP).
“Cultivating cover crops requires a sustained, long-term investment, and the economic challenges of the pandemic made it financially challenging for many producers to maintain cover crop systems,” RMA Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy said in a news release. “This program will reduce producers’ overall premium bill to help ensure producers can continue this climates-smart agricultural practice.”
PCCP provides premium support to producers who insured their spring crop with most insurance policies and planted a qualifying cover crop during the 2021 crop year. The premium support is $5 per acre, but no more than the full premium owed.
Illinois, Indiana and Iowa have existing programs for producers to receive a premium benefit for planting cover crops. In these states, participating producers will receive an additional benefit.
All cover crops reportable to FSA are eligible and include cereals and other grasses, legumes, brassicas and other non-legume broadleaves, and mixtures of two or more cover crop species planted at the same time.
To receive the benefit, producers must file a Report of Acreage form (FSA-578) for cover crops with USDA’s Farm Service Agency by June 15, 2021. The normal acreage reporting deadline with FSA has not changed.