Use milk marketing to control price

Implementing milk-marketing tools is an important consideration for dairy producers who want more control in the price they receive for milk produced. In my role as a commodity-marketing educator some of the basic precepts I teach others center on the focus, meaning and purpose of commodity marketing.
The focus of marketing is price. Milk prices are offered daily to dairy producers via several channels. Those include cash-contract opportunities through dairy cooperatives and proprietary milk processors, exchange-traded futures and options contracts. Prices are ever-changing as buyer and seller bids are affected by seasonal, cyclical, weather and policy factors. Other drivers of supply and demand also influence prices – such as imports and exports, consumption and storage.
Price fluctuation can be measured in cents per hundredweight by the minute, or increments of $5 to $10 per hundredweight during a number of months. Such price volatility has prompted many a dairy producer to bemoan the unpredictable nature of prices.
Those who are marketers of milk have a different perspective on price fluctuation; they see possibility where others see vulnerability. Milk marketers focus on price as a daily opportunity to generate revenue from milk production. They rely on the mathematical formula where production multiplied by price equals revenue.
Marketing is not about price prediction, forecasting or speculating; it’s about viewing price as it is. Without a specific focus on where price is, where price has been and the current condition of price, marketing efforts will be random and baseless.
I describe the meaning of marketing as “doing something with price.” In other words it means making a concerted effort to manage price. Marketing is not a spectator sport. Marketers focus on price and are willing to do something with milk price – manage it – prior to milk being produced. Systematically fixing price to capture profitable revenue opportunities – or protecting price with minimum-price strategies – are opportunities that allow dairy producers to “do something with price.” Dairies that choose to ride out milk-price fluctuations and price risks without marketing take an extreme financial risk.
The purpose of marketing is to capture price opportunity and manage price risk. To accomplish that a producer must first acknowledge the price-risk exposure. Total milk production during a given period of time, multiplied by milk-price declines observed in the past, equals price-risk exposure. A dairy committed to “doing something with price” before milk is produced is in a position to apply strategies that accomplish the purpose of marketing.
Effective marketing is contingent on the strategic use of available marketing tools. Examples include Dairy Margin Coverage, Livestock Gross Margin-Dairy and Dairy Revenue Protection. Also cash-market contracts and exchange-traded futures and options can be used singularly or in combination with one another.
A current marketing example considers the questions, “Will your dairy be producing milk in December 2021? If so, how many pounds?”
- Focus on price. Futures price for December 2021 is $17.87. Consider what $17.87 means to your dairy.
- Acknowledge the price risk. In August 2020 the Class III futures price for December 2021 was established as $16.10. Multiply expected production for December 2021 by the $16.10 price exposure.
- Do something with price. The December 2021 futures price of $17.87 has been stated. Before any milk is produced in December, determine whether to apply Dairy Margin Coverage or Dairy Revenue Protection. Decide whether to fix a price with your processor, or hedge with futures or options traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
A growing number of dairy producers across the United States are marketing their milk. The challenge before every dairy farmer in the days and years ahead is to apply these simple marketing concepts to whatever circumstances are presented by markets and price volatility. Will you be defined as a milk marketer?
Carl Babler is principal at Atten Babler Commodities. He’s a commodity-marketing consultant and senior hedge specialist as well as a guest lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-College of Agriculture. Email cbabler@attenbabler.com to reach him.