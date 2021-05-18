Vaccination stressed as another COVID variant reaches Nebraska

A variant of COVID-19 that originated in India has reached Nebraska.
Health officials have confirmed a case of the B.1.617 variant in Lancaster County, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The case was linked to international travelers.
B.1.617 appears more contagious than other COVID strains and some studies have shown that higher levels of antibodies are required to neutralize it. Still, health officials expect vaccinations to remain effective, officials said.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said the emergence of new variants is another reason to get vaccinated.
“As new variants are identified globally, in the U.S., and in Nebraska, it reinforces the responsibility we all have to get vaccinated,” Anthone said. “As more people are vaccinated the opportunity the virus has to change and mutate diminishes. Vaccinations are working. They are keeping hospitalizations low and helping reduce the spread.”
The health department recommends that overseas travelers seek COVID testing within three to five days of returning to the state.
Nebraskans can register for vaccination at Vaccinate.Ne.Gov
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday moved to ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues—even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds. The announcement comes as the CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people—those who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose—in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.
The new guidance comes as the aggressive U.S. vaccination campaign begins to pay off. U.S. virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.
The easing guidance could open the door to confusion, as there is no surefire way for businesses or others to distinguish between those fully vaccinated and those who are not.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said the evidence from the U.S. and Israel shows the vaccines are as strongly protective in real-world use as they were in earlier studies, and that so far they continue to work even though some worrying mutated versions of the virus are spreading.
Friday’s numbers from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services shows 45.8 percent of the population above the age of 16 in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county area has been fully vaccinated. Further, Burt County has seen only three new cases since the end of April, bringing the total count to 669.