The Food Industry Association projected in February that online food and beverage sales would increase to 30 percent of all food and beverage spending by 2025. That’s an increase of 10 percentage points from an earlier projection made in 2017.
By June 2020 online food and beverage spending had reached 26 percent. The number was about five years ahead of the curve in just four months due to the pandemic.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin tapped into the explosive online-shopping trend to engage with customers in a virtual way. Groundbreaking efforts are helping boost markets for milk while enhancing Wisconsin’s reputation for crafting the best cheese in the world.
Wisconsin-cheese evangelists encouraged
According to Nielsen, 92 percent of consumers believe the opinions of friends and family as compared to all other forms of advertising. With that insight Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin launched Cheeselandia™ – an authentic engaging community for cheese lovers. The program prompts people to become evangelists for Wisconsin’s dairy industry and drives conversations about Wisconsin’s award-winning dairy products.
Through educational events in target markets across the country, Wisconsin cheese has engaged fans in 47 states. It’s generated meaningful connections that have created a new narrative about the most awarded cheese in the world. Passionate fans as well as food and lifestyle influencers have participated in brand experiences – sparking conversations that help friends, family and online audiences find and experience Wisconsin cheese. As a result they’re driving online conversations and seeking new favorites at retail locations, leading to further distribution of Wisconsin cheese.
Wisconsin cheese companies are supporting the initiative by supplying and shipping products to Cheeselandia participants nationwide. That creates personal experiences between consumers and cheesemakers while highlighting the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® badge.
Virtual cheese-tasting events held
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin capitalized on the opportunity to engage the Cheeselandia audience to safely “cheese at home.” Fans gathered in April around cheese boards and computer screens for the first #VirtualCheeselandia event. Hundreds of guests nationwide learned from cheesemakers as they united in a passion for Wisconsin cheese.
We hosted the World’s Largest Online Cheese Party in June, which landed us in “Food and Wine” magazine and on TV nationwide. By July all 750 spots for our Wine & Cheese Day event were filled within minutes. Guests visited Sartori caves to learn what it takes to become a Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker.
Both real, virtual results important
Wisconsin cheese is thriving in the virtual world.
- Campaign efforts widened the spread of people talking about “Wisconsin cheese” versus simply talking about “cheese.” Data from 2019 showed a 10 percent year-over-year increase in share of voice compared to competitor states Vermont and California.
- More than 4,000 guests from 47 states as well as Canada and Mexico have participated.
- Survey respondents confirmed they were “much more likely” to purchase Wisconsin cheese in the future.
- Cheeselandia membership continues to grow; follow Cheeselandia on Instagram.
Visit wisconsindairy.org for more information.