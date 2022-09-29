Virtual Farm Tours offer new ideas

World Dairy Expo Virtual Farm Tours have brought some of the best dairy operations from near and far to Madison for more than 20 years. Dairies featured each year excel in a variety of farm aspects including genetics, technology, community engagement, environmental stewardship and cow comfort, while also representing a wide variety of sizes, locations and breeds.
During the Virtual Farm Tours dairy owners and managers share a visual presentation, with time for questions and an open discussion afterward. Tours are presented in Mendota Room 1 of the Exhibition Hall.
10 a.m. Oct. 4 – Walnutdale Farms of Wayland, Michigan – sponsored by Allflex Livestock Intelligence
Walnutdale Farms is a fourth-generation family dairy. The Lettinga family manages 2,600 Holsteins and Jerseys at two separate facilities. After a fire destroyed the milking parlor in 2010, Walnutdale Farms rebuilt with a 50-stall rotary parlor. In the Holstein herd the rolling average is 28,042 pounds of milk with 4.1 percent fat, 3.3 percent protein and an average somatic-cell count of 109,000. The farm raises its own replacement heifers, and utilizes a beef-on-dairy breeding program to control the number of replacement heifers on-site.
Walnutdale Farms practices environmental preservation with several programs. It’s Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program-accredited, which is a voluntary program in Michigan to verify on-farm and cropping practices are in line with environmental preservation. Walnutdale Farms is also part of the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management-Environmental Stewardship program.
The Lettinga family has made sharing their passion for agriculture and their dairy-farming story a priority with local and international communities. Walnutdale has hosted many in-person and virtual farm tours; the family often welcomes people to learn about the dairy. In addition to teaching their local community about agriculture, they are also involved in a dairy project with a “Growing Hope Globally” program with their local church. The program uses dairy-farming education within the community to raise money to provide aid to Kenyan farmers, teaching them how to grow food for themselves and for income.
10 a.m. Oct. 5 – Homestead Dairy of Plymouth, Indiana – sponsored by Quality Liquid Feeds
Homestead Dairy started as a nine-cow dairy in 1945. It’s now a fourth-generation dairy managed by the Houin family, milking 4,900 cows on three sites. At the Legacy Dairy location a calf barn was built in 2015, introducing the farm to automatic feeding stations. The first-lactation animals are also milked at that site in a double-12 parallel parlor three times each day.
Cows that need extra attention – such as fresh cows and hospital cows – are cared for at the namesake dairy, Homestead Dairy. It houses the maternity area and utilizes a double-25 parallel parlor.
The third location is an 8.5-acre facility featuring 36 Lely robots, constructed with a focus on cow comfort. With the addition of the robot barn, the farm is able to recycle water four times before it’s used to irrigate cropland.
The Houin family embraces progressive management of manure. A methane digester built in 2013 creates enough electricity to power 1,000 homes. A manure dryer added in 2019 is creating dried-manure solids for bedding as well as liquid manure to be used as fertilizer on their fields.
10 a.m. Oct. 6 – Bateman Mosida Farms of Elberta, Utah – sponsored by Balchem Corp.
The Bateman family started in the dairy business in the early 1900s with the mentality of “always look for ways to do things better.” That mentality rings true for Steve, Brad and Jason Bateman, who manage the largest farm in Utah on the shores of Utah Lake in the Wasatch Mountains. It also rang true for their brother, the late Lance Bateman.
Bateman Mosida Farms is considered one of the most progressive dairy operations in the country. In recent years they’ve been on the cutting edge of sustainability technology. They’ve tested a revolutionary robotic forage-growing system and constructed a new robotic dairy that will serve as a research facility to evaluate new technologies, products and processes.
The Batemans in 2017 added a solar farm that powers the dairy. In 2016 they earned the U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award as an Outstanding Dairy Farm. Their commitment to the land, livestock and their employees highlights the Bateman passion for quality and sustainability. The practices drive them to improve and preserve the future of their dairy – for the family and the community.
10 a.m. Oct. 7 – Skråmered of Våxtorp, Sweden – sponsored by ProCROSS
Skråmered is regarded as one of the most exemplary dairy businesses in Sweden. It was awarded Sweden’s Dairy Business of the Year Award in 2021 and was a best-three production herd in 2020. A primary objective of the farm is to adapt genetics and management of cattle around the facilities; they are constantly building new facilities. Their herd statistics reflect their ability to excel at this.
Featuring ProCROSS genetics – crossbreeding with VikingRed, Montbeliarde and Holstein – Skråmered’s breeding program is fine-tuned to maximize natural reproduction with the aid of SenseHub. Currently they meet their herd-target calving interval of 13.4 months and a conception rate of 65 percent.
Milking 350 cows in a SAC double-seven tandem parlor, Skråmered has a rolling herd average of 30,218 pounds of milk with 4.1 percent fat and 3.6 percent protein. They farm 1,236 tillable acres. Cows are housed in a freestall barn where stalls have rubber mats. They’re bedded with a mixture of ground straw and peat; sand is not allowed in Sweden.
Skråmered manages the business to emphasize balance between business, family and community by creating healthy cows, satisfied employees and economic sustainability.
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.