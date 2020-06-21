Alten Farms Inc. is a fourth-generation wholesale vegetable and grain farm near Harvard in northern Illinois. Harry and Dennis Alten currently farm in McHenry County, Illinois, a few miles south of the Wisconsin state line. This is their 65th crop year growing vegetables and grain. Both are in their early-80s. Their great-grandparents came in 1880 from Germany to settle in northern Cook County, Illinois, in what is now part of Chicago.
Dennis Alten drives a 1949 Minneapolis-Moline UTS tractor pulling portable toilets for the McHenry County Antique Farm Equipment Association of Illinois, an annual 50- to 60-mile drive across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Money raised is used to fund the Ag in the Classroom program. Harry and Dennis Alten participate in town and city celebrations, parades, Historical Society programs, and car and tractor shows.