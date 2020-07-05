Darrell Gregg of Bertrand in south-central Nebraska shares his 1931 John Deere Model D. He attended a farm sale in 1959 in Arapahoe, Nebraska. He was looking for a Bearcat grinder at the sale; he found it attached to an old John Deere D. The auctioneer and owner would not let the grinder go without the tractor so he bought them both, He did grind with the tractor and do some other work with it, but then he parked it in the trees for several years. In April 2014 he sent it to Leroy Giffin in Kearney, Nebraska, who restores tractors as a hobby. Giffin restored the tractor; it was also running again. It looks and runs better than ever. Every year Gregg tries to have the tractor in at least a couple of parades.