What does a family do to stay connected? Restore an old tractor. Marvin Krall of Edgar in central Wisconsin works on the final touches of restoring a 1963 Allis Chalmers D-15 Series II. ‘I collaborated from a distance while Dad and my brother Jeff Krall took the tractor down to the frame to restore it to its original glory,’ son Gordon Krall says. ‘My dad has always been an Allis man, knowing everything about how they run and how to maintain them. This D-15 holds a special spot for the family. It sure gave us something exciting to talk about during times of adversity and social distancing.’