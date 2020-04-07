SAN ANTONIO – BASF has teamed with more than 1,200 growers across the country as part of its RevX Fields program, which provided growers with on-farm fungicide data. The action followed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency registration of BASF’s newest fungicides, Veltyma fungicide in corn and Revytek fungicide in soybeans.
“There are 160 million acres of corn and soybeans grown in the (United States),” said Paula Halabicki, BASF technical marketing manager. “And when we think about how many acres are actually treated with a fungicide, it’s actually a very small percentage. We have about 120 million acres of opportunity.”
Soybean crops can experience significant yield loss due to disease every year, about 420 million bushels. Corn crops lose 12 percent of production every year because of disease – 1.5 billion bushels.
“To me that means there are many opportunities to use fungicides to build our yield potentials,” she said.
Crops are also exposed to many environmental stresses that can have significant impacts on yield. Depending on conditions, 60 percent to 75 percent of soybean flowers are aborted due to environmental stresses, Halabicki said. For corn there’s 1 percent of yield loss for every 12 hours of moisture stress – unless that stress takes place during pollination. Then there’s 1 percent of yield loss for every four hours of moisture stress.
“There’s a big opportunity to improve the growth of our soybean and corn yield by using fungicide products,” she said. “For corn or soybean farmers, 90 percent have used a fungicide in the past. But only about 40 percent are using (them) consistently on their acres. Though we know the amount of yield loss that comes from disease and environmental stress, only 40 percent of farmers recognize that as well and are consistent with their applications. (There are) 60 percent who aren’t. Half of those are interested in using fungicides in the future.”
BASF surveyed farmers on what they are looking for when a company creates an active ingredient. Survey results gave several answers.
- Farmers want application flexibility.
- It’s a challenge to find time to apply those fungicides.
- They want consistent performance.
- They want to be able to use those products on their own.
- They want the value that companies say the product will bring to their operations.
Revysol newest triazole product
BASF’s new active ingredient Revysol is the newest member of the triazole chemistry group. The group has been around since 1979, but it’s been 18 years since a new product was brought to the class.
“BASF recognized the need to bring something new to the group,” Halabicki said. “Innovation is going to help in that class, but we have to bring this to farmers in a different way. We have to be able to provide them an experience if we want to increase the opportunity for them to adopt fungicides.”
Revytek and Veltyma are two BASF products that contain Revysol as an active ingredient. The products aim to maximize crop protection in heavy-disease and environmental-stress situations.
According to BASF the products provide the consistency that growers are looking for; the products have performed in areas of both extreme and reduced disease pressure, as well as cases of significant environmental stress.
When spraying a fungicide farmers are basically applying millions of molecules of a product to the plant, Halabicki said. The plant then needs to absorb those products.
“There’s a binding pocket – a particular shape for every disease you’re trying to control,” she said. “The molecule itself is much more flexible than other molecules in its class. It can move into binding pockets and flex into the shape of that binding pocket – kind of like a key fitting into a lock. The better the fit, the stronger your efficacy.”
Products break yield records
Revytek and Veltyma both shattered yield records in 2019, according to BASF. Virginia farmer David Hula, who held the previous record of 542 bushels per acre for corn, yielded 616 bushels per acre using Veltyma. Georgia farmer Randy Dowdy broke the world soybean-yield record by incorporating both Priaxor and Revytek fungicides on his fields to achieve a yield of 190 bushels per acre.
“We’ve been using BASF fungicides on our fields for years and have seen consistent positive results over time,” Hula said. “This (past) year we tested the new fungicide technology BASF offers, and had healthier fields and outstanding results in our corn crop this (past) season. A lot of the time when growers are thinking about what inputs they can forego, fungicides are at the top of that list. But in our experience fungicides are not optional. (They) should be carefully and proactively incorporated into the growing season, even when diseases aren’t showing in your field. The increased plant health we get from BASF fungicides has certainly played a role not only in our high-yielding environments but in our traditional production as well.”
Farmer trust needed
Innovations in chemistry are one thing but it’s another challenge to be able to gain the trust of farmers that a specific product will be worth their while. Josh Miller, BASF technical marketing manager, said BASF has made it a priority to gain the trust of farmers by offering transparency and believability.
“How do we become the company that’s not just saying we have the best next thing?” he asked. “We can put out our messaging, our advertising and our data, but we know that information is not always trusted. Every farmer has a unique experience on (his or her) own farm. We want our customers from day one to have the trust and believability that this product will do what we say it does.”
BASF sent out 1,200 on-farm trials, he said. To be as transparent as possible, BASF then sent out for a third-party analysis. Visit revxfields.com for results.
“You can see where the trials were placed across the county and you can see how these products did in your backyard,” Miller said. “Not every place is going to yield the same; you’re able to zoom in to all the different areas. If you’re from Arkansas you don’t care what the yields were in Minnesota because everything is different. This website is driving toward local, relevant and transparent data.”
Visit www.basf.com for more information.