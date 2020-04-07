SAN ANTONIO – Representatives from both DEKALB and WestBred were available in the Bayer Crop Science booth at the 2020 Commodity Classic, held in late February.
“(The year) 2019 was a really challenging year for a lot of our growers, so we’ve got some great products in the portfolio that we’re introducing this year,” said Kathleen McKittrick, DEKALB brand manager.
This will be the first year DEKALB is offering Acceleron seed treatment across all their products, with enhanced disease control. With Acceleron farmers can control early- to mid-season disease by reducing infections cause by Fusarium, Rhizoctonia solani and Colletotrichum graminicola, according to the company. The product is automatically included on all new and select products in 2020. The added value covers more than 40 percent of the DEKALB line.
Acceleron offers added value because corn fields treated with the product have shown an advantage of 3.7 bushels per acre compared to products without enhanced disease control.
“When you think about our entire product portfolio, one of the things we pride ourselves on at DEKALB is consistency and reliability,” McKittrick said. “Whether it comes down to yield, late-season standability or dry down, you can really rely on DEKALB for those products.”
A.J. Hohmann, U.S. marketing manager for Bayer, said his company’s goal with Acceleron is to ensure farmers are protected against whatever Mother Nature throws their way, whether growing corn or soybeans.
“If this year is a cool moist season like it has been in recent years, especially during planting, that’s where having a seed treatment can really provide dividends across different diseases,” he said. “We need to protect against these diseases to make sure the large investment farmers are making today in seed is fully protected.”
Farmers always hear about fungicides and insecticides, but Hohmann said Acceleron is more than that.
“Not only do we have the fungicides to protect against diseases but we have nematicides to help protect against plant-parasitic nematodes, which are proven to rob up to 10 percent of yield,” he said. “We want to ensure corn or soybean plants are taking advantage of what Mother Nature is already doing in the soil to develop a healthy root system and an overall healthy plant throughout the growing season.”
Randy Longest, WestBred Wheat account manager, said the combination of Bayer’s crop-protection portfolio with WestBred genetics provides value for growers to improve productivity and profitability.
“We’re continually looking to add value to the farmer, and there are a lot of innovations out there that we monitor and evaluate all the time,” he said. “If there’s an innovation in wheat that we think makes sense, we’re going to put some wheels behind it and move forward.
“Whether it’s hybrids, gene editing or advanced marker-assistance breeding, we’re continuing to look at what pathway brings the most value the fastest. The last couple of growing seasons, depending where you are in the U.S., Mother Nature has not always been kind to the wheat farmer. Last spring we had extreme flooding and water in the winter-wheat areas so a lot of fields were lost. Spring wheat was delayed with all the rains in that market area. So the big thing is to fight another day.
“There were a lot of acres that didn’t turn out the way farmers wanted because of the weather, but we can’t control that. We need to focus on what we can control and that is that integrated solution offering. We’re giving farmers the opportunity to move forward. Prices aren’t where we want them to be, so the only way to offset that is to raise more bushels and dilute your costs over a greater bushel base.”
Visit www.dekalbasgrowdeltapine.com and www.westbred.com for more information.