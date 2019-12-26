MT. VERNON, Ill. — The narrative of the 2019 crop season began in 2018 with washing machines. At least that’s how University of Illinois ag economist Scott Irwin sees it.
“To tell the story of 2019 we have to go back to 2018,” he told farmers at a farm economics conference here. “Early February 2018, the U.S. government announces a 30% tariff on all solar panel imports and a 20% tariff on washing machine imports. This is how it all started.”
The U.S.-China trade war launched the topsy-turvy nature of farming in the Corn Belt. Mother Nature then threw everything she had, and the result was an interesting year, to say the least.
President Donald Trump next announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. The U.S. ag industry withstood the retaliatory move by China, which imposed tariffs on soybeans, among other goods.
But the story soon shifted from trade disputes to weather.
“There are really two themes. There was the trade theme, but something else was going on. It started to rain,” Irwin said. “Wet conditions really started in fall of 2018. It just kept raining. From the fall through May 2019, the average accumulated amount across the state was more than 10 inches above normal.”
Planting was record late in Illinois. On June 2, only 45% of corn had been planted, 54% behind the five-year average. It was the first time over the past 60 years that Illinois farmers did not reach halfway in terms of planting corn until the first week of June.
“Think about that. That’s how extraordinary the late planting was in Illinois,” Irwin said.
As farmers pondered prevent planting payments, the government provided a new wrinkle.
“If that wasn’t a complicated enough situation, in late May the Trump administration announced a second round of MFP, a $60 billion program,” Irwin said. “Right in the middle of this 60-year historic late planting period, we had a new program.”