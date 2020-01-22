Elizabeth Warren is the ultimate policy wonk. A lawyer and policy specialist who only entered politics late in her career, she often sounds a bit like the professor she used to be.
Warren, 70, grew up in a blue-collar household in Oklahoma. She started college at George Washington University before dropping out to marry her high school sweetheart. She went on to earn a degree in speech pathology from the University of Houston and spent one year teaching. She then decided to go to law school at Rutgers.
She and her husband divorced and she re-married and became a law professor, first at Houston, then at the University of Texas, the University of Pennsylvania, and finally at Harvard. She specialized in commercial and bankruptcy law, and eventually the work led to becoming part of an advisory committee at the FDIC and to advising lawmakers on efforts to deal with the economic collapse in 2009.
She worked briefly in the Obama administration. In 2012 she was elected to the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts and she was re-elected in 2018.
Warren is best known as a proponent of taxing the wealthy and large corporations as a way of dealing with income inequality. She is also a supporter of a national single-payer health care system.
During the Jan. 14 Democratic debate in Des Moines, Warren said she would vote for the United States-Mexico-
Canada Agreement, calling it a “modest improvement” on the North American Free Trade Agreement. She said she would vote for the new agreement and then try to negotiate improvements to it.
But she also has said repeatedly on the campaign trail that “we need a different approach to trade,” citing her desire to bring more workers into the negotiations and to put less emphasis on corporate profits. She also said environmental and labor items should be stressed more in future trade negotiations.
When asked during the debate about climate change, Warren said, “I’ll bring in the farmer. … Farmers can be part of the solution.”
Her web page talks about establishing a research and development effort for innovations aimed at “de-carbonizing” the agricultural sector.
Her economic proposals include a call for supply management in agriculture, as well as support for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), which provides funds for farmers to transition to more sustainable practices.
Warren has spoken out during the campaign about the need for better anti-trust laws and better anti-trust enforcement. She has repeatedly talked about corporate greed and the need to do more to help workers. Those efforts, she said, can be financed through tax increases for corporations and for the richest 1% of Americans.
Warren has also stressed that if she or Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., were to be chosen as the Democratic nominee, she would have the chance to be the first female president in U.S. history.