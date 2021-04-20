 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water empowered early agriculture

Water empowered early agriculture

The Driftless Area region of Wisconsin where I live is blessed with abundant rivers and streams that flow through our valleys, which we call coulees. Early European settlers in our region took advantage of those water resources to build mills powered by the flowing streams. Many of the early mills were sawmills to cut logs and process timber. But many communities also built grist or flour mills to help feed their growing population or send grains to agricultural markets.

+8 
Chris Hardie

Chris Hardie

Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Members prepare to say farewell to small town church
Rural Churches

Members prepare to say farewell to small town church

  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

The small town of Onaka, South Dakota, in northwestern Faulk County has faded to about a dozen houses, a tiny post office and a bar that’s open three days a week. The town’s only surviving church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will hold its last service June 13. 

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News