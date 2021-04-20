Water empowered early agriculture

A historical postcard shows the mill dam in Galesville, Wisconsin, site of several different mills since the 1860s.
A historical photo shows the former Galesville Milling Co. off Beaver Creek in Galesville, Wisconsin.
A historical photo shows the Melrose dam and the former bridge that ran above it.
A mill below the Melrose dam is powered by water.
Part of the Melrose dam and water-powered tubes still remains. C
A historical photo from the La Crosse Tribune shows the Oehler Mill south of La Crosse, Wisconsin. Most of the buildings are now gone, but the main building from 1862 still stands.
A historic photo shows a water-powered mill in Ettrick; it’s no longer standing.
As many as 125 barrels each day of Peach Blossom Flour is milled in the 1920s at the Davis Mill in Galesville; flour production ceased there in 1928.
Chris Hardie
For Agri-View
The Driftless Area region of Wisconsin where I live is blessed with abundant rivers and streams that flow through our valleys, which we call coulees. Early European settlers in our region took advantage of those water resources to build mills powered by the flowing streams. Many of the early mills were sawmills to cut logs and process timber. But many communities also built grist or flour mills to help feed their growing population or send grains to agricultural markets.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.
AgUpdate Daily Headlines
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox.