Editor’s note: The following was written by Tong Wang, South Dakota State University Extension advanced production specialist, for the university website Oct. 12.
Continuous grazing, which allows livestock unlimited access to grassland of the whole ranch, is the dominant practice in the Great Plains.
When livestock graze large pastures, they tend to graze preferred plants repeatedly, leaving other plants lightly utilized or totally avoided. Such selective grazing behavior progressively leads to degradation of the landscape.
Rotational grazing moves livestock herds through several paddocks, with only one paddock being grazed at a time. Compared to continuous grazing, rotational grazing allows more time for defoliated grasses to recover, which is necessary to minimize overgrazing and to restore degraded ecosystem functionality.
By minimizing selective grazing behavior, rotational grazing increases efficiency in forage utilization and therefore allows for greater stocking capacity.
Despite the potential benefits of rotational grazing, its adoption rate has stagnated in recent years. To help understand major barriers faced by producers towards rotational grazing, we conducted a survey among ranchers in the U.S. Great Plains, with 1,500 ranchers each randomly selected from North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.
From the Dakotas, a total of 549 completed questionnaires were received, of which 356 respondents (65%) identified themselves as rotational grazing adopters. The majority of adopters (52.1%) indicated they have implemented rotational grazing practice for 20 years or more. The number of adopters declines for categories with fewer adoption years, with only 4.9% indicating that they adopted rotational grazing practice within the recent 5 years.
The low uptake rate in recent years suggests relatively low interest in rotational grazing practices among non-adopters.
Producers were asked to rate some potential barriers they face while implementing rotational grazing practice.
For non-adopters, water source and labor constraints were perceived as the top two most important barriers. High installation cost was ranked as the third most challenging issue for the non-adopters.
This suggests that while cost- sharing might motivate some ranchers to adopt the practice, its effect could be limited if more important barriers such as water source and labor constraints were not adequately addressed.
Adoption status made a difference on perceived barriers. Compared to non-adopters, adopters generally considered the listed barriers as less challenging.
For example, adopters were less likely to perceive uncertain outcomes as a challenge, which implies they generally know what to expect after implementing the practice for some time.
Additionally, the perceived challenging levels for labor and cost constraints were significantly reduced. For adopters, the only barrier that has an average rating greater than 3 (“some challenge”) was water resource constraint.
Other than adoption status, the findings also showed that producer-perceived challenges were influenced by factors such as soil quality, cropland share and ownership status. Specifically, non-adopters with better quality soil, more owned land and a higher proportion of grazing land tend to perceive the barriers as less challenging.
Producers with such characteristics, therefore, may be a suitable target group for more effective outreach efforts, so they can weigh benefits of rotational grazing against its barriers and make more informed decisions.