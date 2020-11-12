Watershed programs are being created all across the state and the country. Ten years ago “watershed” was a term we’d hear about occasionally but many didn’t give further thought about what watershed we lived or worked in. Now it’s fairly common terminology. Producers maybe even seen a map or two of their farms and their location with a watershed.
Some producers are already working with a local watershed group. But my guess is many people are still on the fence about participation or haven’t begun to investigate the benefits of available watershed programs.
The structure of watershed programs vary widely. For the most part all have a main objective of improving water quality. Many programs work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service as well as other partners such as county land- and water-conservation agencies, and non-profit land-conservancy organizations.
Typically the Natural Resources Conservation Service works with farmers to install best-management practices on land that’s a concern from the standpoint of water quality or soil health. Historically such programs have been sparsely utilized because of inadequate incentives. Many watershed programs are designed to bridge the gap so a farmer or landowner is provided an attractive package for participating in a water-quality project.
For example the Natural Resources Conservation Service generally reimburses about 70 percent of the cost to implement a best-management practice. A local watershed program may offer an additional amount to offset the difference – to as much as 100 percent in some cases. If land is removed from production the watershed program may also cover lost income equal to the current rental rate. Some watershed programs will work directly with farmers without involving the Natural Resources Conservation Service – expediting project time, retaining local control and oversight, and minimizing outside-agency involvement.
There are numerous best-management practices with which most watershed programs can assist.
- Take low areas out of production with buffer strips and scrapes.
- Buffer strips are marginally productive areas at the low ends of fields next to a ditch, creek, river or other waterway. Those buffer strips – sometimes called filter strips – intercept the water as it runs through, slowing runoff.
- Scrapes can be helpful in low wet areas deeper within the perimeters of a field. By further scraping away an already-low area, water is naturally directed there from the higher ground around it. The scrape is left as a water-gathering area; nearby ground can return to production.
- In dry years buffer strips and scrapes can be harvested for bedding or forage, depending on the cover crop planted.
- Plant perennial cover on entire fields.
- Plant with pollinator mixes or custom-blended conservation crops that also provide forage.
- Install grassed waterways.
- Keep stock a safe distance from waterways.
- Capture runoff in sedimentation ponds.
Check with area watershed managers to explore how an operation can benefit from their programs. Also contact a local county land and water agency.