It’s the small pieces coming together that make a big picture. When living in a rural setting and operating a farm, it can be easy to focus on one’s own piece of the puzzle while forgetting the whole picture.
The recent stay-at-home restrictions brought to the forefront just how interconnected every piece of the puzzle truly is. The impacts reached far beyond local communities and into regions far beyond.
In the same way America’s watersheds are an agricultural puzzle. They too are interconnected. Each one is important in and of itself, but its relationship with the whole cannot be overstated.
Each location on a map is a part of several watersheds, large and small. Wisconsin represents many sub-basins that comprise the Mississippi River Basin. Agricultural sources in total contribute more than 70 percent of the nitrogen and phosphorus delivered to the Gulf of Mexico. The recent Wisconsin Nutrient Reduction Implementation Progress report recommended that non-point sources, including those in agriculture, should adopt strategies to reduce the contribution of phosphorus and nitrogen to the Mississippi River Basin to meet Wisconsin’s goal of a reduction of 45 percent in nutrient delivery.
The University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms has spent almost 20 years performing edge-of-field water-quality monitoring. Our data points to some key practices that reduce soil and nutrient losses. Conservation practices such as reduced tillage and well-maintained grassed waterways, landscape and timing-specific management have big water-quality benefits. Increased soil protection and carefully timed manure or fertilizer applications will reduce the risk of soil, phosphorus and nitrogen loss.
The chart demonstrates the importance of properly timed nutrient applications. The two events not depicted on the trend line are a result of a fertilizer application of nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus on an alfalfa field after first cutting. Those events happened during two consecutive years just before runoff events – specifically rainfall. Those two events resulted in extreme dissolved-potassium losses due to inadequate time for the fertilizer to bond with the soil – and as a result was washed away with water. When runoff risk is great, assess the need for making a fertilizer application. One good decision could protect water quality while also preserving nutrients and saving money.
By working together, efforts to achieve water-quality goals can have a ripple effect all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Discovery Farms has support systems available on many scales to help producers implement conservation practices.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Producer-Led Watershed Grant Program encourages farmers to work toward water-quality goals. Grant funding supports conservation and outreach efforts, including current online webinars. Visit bit.ly/2Wvqv3G for more information regarding the webinars.
Multi-state work also facilitates farmer-to-farmer connections. Discovery Farms is part of a multi-state collaboration to improve water quality in the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico through farmer-led initiatives.
“Many of our Kentucky farmers are implementing conservation practices that also help them achieve production goals,” said Amanda Gumbert, University of Kentucky-Extension. “By using practices like rotational grazing in livestock systems or cover crops in grain-crop systems our farmers are keeping valuable soil in place and out of our waterways. That’s a win for the farmer and a win for our downstream neighbors all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.”
Beth Baker with the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Aquaculture at Mississippi State University said, “Our farmers in Mississippi certainly recognize the downstream connection of their farming practices to the adjacent water bodies that flow into the Gulf of Mexico. All of us, farmers and non-farmers, value the conservation innovations of farmers in the Upper Mississippi River Basin to help protect our shared water resources.”
While working in the fields this year remember that each puzzle piece is a part of something much larger. Any small effort made toward an individual conservation goal will keep soil and nutrients in the fields to grow crops for each business. And it will also keep clean the water being sent downstream. Watershed efforts are a key ingredient in supporting water quality locally and to all downstream neighbors.